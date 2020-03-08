Italy mulls region-wide coronavirus quarantine in Lombardy

Italy has witnessed a surge in new coronavirus cases, prompting considerations for a region-wide quarantine. Sweeping restrictions could limit mobility and assembly in Lombardy and 11 nearby provinces.
The Italian government is considering containment measures spanning the Lombardy region and nearby provinces, including the cities of Milan, Venice and Modena, according to a draft resolution seen by media organizations in Italy.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said his government has finalized a draft after receiving feedback from regional authorities. It should come into effect in the coming hours, he added.
Under measures put forward in a draft decree, the Lombardy region's population of 10 million would be subjected to sweeping restrictions on mobility and assembly in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Other areas targeted by the measures include the provinces of Alessandria, Asti, Modena, Padua, Parma, Piacenza, Pesaro and Urbino, Reggio Emilia, Rimini, Treviso and Venice.
Read more: Coronavirus hits heart of Italy's economy
Sweeping measures
The draft decree says transit in and out of the quarantined zones would only be granted in the event of "grave situations." It urges people to stay at home and to avoid all non-essential travel within the affected areas.
Businesses are expected to implement smart working processes to allow employees to work from home. All schools, museums, night clubs, gyms and swimming pools would be closed.
The document also sets out the suspension of civil and religious ceremonies, including funerals. However, bars and restaurants would be permitted to open as long as they could ensure a minimum distance of 1 meter (3 feet, 3 inches) between clients.
The measures would remain in place until April 3, according to the draft decree. Those who violate the restrictions could face fines and up to three months in jail.
Read more: Coronavirus cripples tourism in Europe
'We will win'
The measures come on the heels of a major surge in new cases of the novel coronavirus in Italy, one of the hardest-hit countries outside of epicenter China.
Civil Protection Agency chief Angelo Borrelli said the number of cases in Italy reached 5,883 on Saturday. Borrelli urged citizens to adhere to public health recommendations, including routinely washing one's hands.
"We will win this battle if our citizens adopt a responsible attitude and change their way of living," said Borrelli.
The coronavirus death toll in Italy had risen to 233, he added. Those who died due to complications from contracting the virus were on average above the age of 80, predominantly male and had two or more underlying health issues.
Read more: Coronavirus in Germany: Health care system under pressure
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/sms (AFP, Reuters, dpa)