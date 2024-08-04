Italy: Mount Etna eruption halts flights in Sicily

Hot ash from Italy's Etna volcano, active for several weeks now, forced authorities to temporarily halt flights in eastern Sicily. It was the third such disruption at Catania's airport in around a month.

Volcanic activity from Mount Etna disrupted flights in Sicily, Italy, on Sunday.

A cloud of ash and smoke from one of the world's most active volcanoes halted flights at Catania airport for much of the day.

The restrictions were lifted in the late afternoon, but the airport warned of continued "possible delays and cancellations" as a result of the earlier restrictions.

Millions of passengers pass every year through the Catania airport, which serves the eastern part of Sicily with tourist sites such as Syracuse and Taormina.

Volcanic activity continues

Etna has seen intense activity in recent weeks, spewing hot ash and lava on several occasions since early July.

Twice last month, the airport suspended all flights after eruptions spewed volcanic ash over runways.

Etna has erupted frequently in the past 500,000 years Image: Salvatore Allegra/Anadolu/picture alliance

On Sunday, Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported a "lava fountain" gushing from the volcano.

Mount Etna is Europe's highest volcano, standing at about 3,324 meters (around 10,900 feet). Although in an almost constant state of activity, casualties as a result of eruptions at the UNESCO World Heritage Site are rare.

Nevertheless, two tourists were killed in 1987 by a sudden explosion near the summit.

lo/msh (AFP, Reuters)