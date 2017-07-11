 Italy: Mario Draghi wins confidence vote but uncertainty still looms | News | DW | 14.07.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Italy: Mario Draghi wins confidence vote but uncertainty still looms

Despite winning the Senate vote, the government's future was thrown into uncertainty amid a populist boycott. The prime minister is set to meet with President Mattarella later Thursday to map out a plan.

President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati (c) reads out Senate no-confidence vote results in Rome, Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Draghi survived the vote yet may still tender his resignation after 5SM coalition partners abandoned him

Prime Minister Mario Draghi survived a no-confidence vote in the Italian Senate Thursday, yet his government's future was thrown into question due to a boycott of the vote by the populist 5-Star Movement (5SM), a key coalition ally.

5SM parliamentarians refused to participate in the vote over opposition to a relief bill for skyrocketing energy prices that the confidence vote had been linked to.

Draghi will meet with President Sergio Mattarelli later Thursday to chart a course for the next steps to be taken.

More to come … 

js/fb (AP, Reuters)

Advertisement