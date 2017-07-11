Italy: Mario Draghi wins confidence vote but uncertainty still looms

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Despite winning the Senate vote, the government's future was thrown into uncertainty amid a populist boycott. The prime minister is set to meet with President Mattarella later Thursday to map out a plan.
Draghi survived the vote yet may still tender his resignation after 5SM coalition partners abandoned him
Prime Minister Mario Draghi survived a no-confidence vote in the Italian Senate Thursday, yet his government's future was thrown into question due to a boycott of the vote by the populist 5-Star Movement (5SM), a key coalition ally.
5SM parliamentarians refused to participate in the vote over opposition to a relief bill for skyrocketing energy prices that the confidence vote had been linked to.
Draghi will meet with President Sergio Mattarelli later Thursday to chart a course for the next steps to be taken.
More to come …
js/fb (AP, Reuters)