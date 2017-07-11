 Italy: Mario Draghi presents policy goals | News | DW | 17.02.2021

News

Italy: Mario Draghi presents policy goals

New Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is outlining the policy priorities of his new national unity government in a speech to the Senate. He then faces a confidence vote in the chamber.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrives at Quirinale Presidential Palace, before being sworn in

Draghi has not made any extensive comments to the public since he was sworn in

New Italian premier Mario Draghi was on Wednesday set to give details of his strategy to end a period of political crisis.

The Senate speech is hotly anticipated, with Draghi having said little in public about his objectives since being sworn into office.

An early test for the new prime minister

Draghi is facing the vote of confidence in the Senate late Wednesday, with a vote in the larger lower chamber to follow on Thursday.

The former head of the European Central Bank — known as "Super Mario" for his role in saving the euro — is tasked with guiding Italy out of its dual health and economic crises.

The government is expected to be voted through in both chambers, with Draghi having the support of almost all the main political parties.

Watch video 01:45

Can Mario Draghi fix Italy?

Draghi has chosen 23 ministers from across the political spectrum, as well as several technocrats to fill key roles.

The confidence votes are the final step that is needed for the government to exercise its full powers.

rc/rt (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

