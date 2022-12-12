  1. Skip to content
Men in uniforms standing near a bush
The 57-year-old suspected shooter, Claudio Campi, allegedly shot the women over a housing dispute.Image: ANGELO CARCONI/ANSA/picture alliance
CrimeItaly

Italy: Man opens fire in Rome bar, killing 3 women

14 minutes ago

In a Facebook post, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni revealed that one of the victims who died in the shooting was her friend.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Knyo

A man opened fire in a bar in northern Rome on Sunday, killing three women and injuring four other people during a meeting of residents of an apartment block, Italian officials said. 

What do we know so far?

The 57-year-old suspected shooter, Claudio Campi, allegedly shot the women over a housing dispute. He had been involved in a series of disputes with the residents' association, Italian outlet Rai News reported.

In November, he had written a blog accusing the people managing the building of forcing him out of his lodgings.

The police arrested Campi after he was overpowered by the other residents.

"He came into the room, closed the door and shouted 'I'll kill you all' and then started to shoot," a witness told Italian news agency Ansa.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri called an emergency security meeting and described the incident as "the grave episode of violence that has struck our city.”

Giorgia Meloni's friend among victims

It was later revealed that one of the women who died in the shooting was a friend of Italy's far-right leader Giorgia Meloni.

Posting a picture of herself with the victim, Nicoletta Golisano, Meloni said, "For me she will always be beautiful and happy like this."

In her Facebook post, Meloni said that Golisano was, "a protective mother, a sincere and discreet friend, who was also a strong and fragile woman."

Golisano, 50, was a mother of a 10-year-old boy, who was attending the meeting as a treasurer.

Confirming the suspect's arrest, Meloni said that "justice will quickly follow its course."

mf/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Shootings turn spotlight on Thai gun culture

Shootings turn spotlight on Thai gun culture

Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in southeast Asia, and, after the Philippines, the second-highest number of gun deaths. The government has promised to enforce gun control laws more strictly, but these measures come too late for some.
Law and JusticeDecember 1, 202201:34 min
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni speaks during a press conference at the end of a Cabinet meeting in Rome

France-Italy row over migrant ship escalates

France-Italy row over migrant ship escalates

France has criticized Italy for refusing to take in more than 200 migrants. Paris said Rome's actions were "incomprehensible" but Prime Minister Meloni said she was surprised by the French government's "aggressive" tone.
Human RightsNovember 11, 2022
