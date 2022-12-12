Italy: Man opens fire in Rome bar, killing 3 women

In a Facebook post, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni revealed that one of the victims who died in the shooting was her friend.

A man opened fire in a bar in northern Rome on Sunday, killing three women and injuring four other people during a meeting of residents of an apartment block, Italian officials said.

What do we know so far?

The 57-year-old suspected shooter, Claudio Campi, allegedly shot the women over a housing dispute. He had been involved in a series of disputes with the residents' association, Italian outlet Rai News reported.

In November, he had written a blog accusing the people managing the building of forcing him out of his lodgings.

The police arrested Campi after he was overpowered by the other residents.

"He came into the room, closed the door and shouted 'I'll kill you all' and then started to shoot," a witness told Italian news agency Ansa.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri called an emergency security meeting and described the incident as "the grave episode of violence that has struck our city.”

Giorgia Meloni's friend among victims

It was later revealed that one of the women who died in the shooting was a friend of Italy's far-right leader Giorgia Meloni.

Posting a picture of herself with the victim, Nicoletta Golisano, Meloni said, "For me she will always be beautiful and happy like this."

In her Facebook post, Meloni said that Golisano was, "a protective mother, a sincere and discreet friend, who was also a strong and fragile woman."

Golisano, 50, was a mother of a 10-year-old boy, who was attending the meeting as a treasurer.

Confirming the suspect's arrest, Meloni said that "justice will quickly follow its course."

