  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German-Chinese relations
War in Ukraine
Heat and drought
Nature and EnvironmentItaly

Italy: Killer bear wins again amid prolonged legal fight

1 hour ago

A bear that was due to be killed after being blamed for the death of a jogger has been granted another reprieve by an Italian court.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Tw9J
April 12, 2023 JJ4, the bear that killed Andrea Papi.
JJ4 was captured alive and temporarily taken to an enclosure near the city of TrentoImage: Trento/PA/ROPI/picture alliance

A bear that killed a jogger in the Alps in April has been given another stay of execution after an Italian court ruled against its euthanization Friday.

The bear named JJ4, but is more commonly known as Gaia, was due to be put after it attacked and killed a 26-year-old man who was jogging public nature reserve in the Trentino–Alto Adige region of northern Italy in April.

Regional president Maurizio Fugatti ordered the bear shot, but lower courts stopped Fugatti's decree after urgent petitions by animal rights activists. 

On Friday, Rome's administrative court, known as the Council of State, handed Gaia another reprieve from execution.

Spared once again

It's the third time Italian courts have offered the bear, known as JJ4, a reprieve. Authorities said it also attacked two other people in 2020, but not fatally.

In June 2020, JJ4 attacked two hikers on Mount Peller, a father and son. The father was badly injured in the attack.

Fugatti at the time also ordered the bear's killing, only to have the court also revoke his order.

'Disproportionate' cull order 

On Friday the Council of State ruled that while the bear should be kept in captivity for public safety, the cull order was "disproportionate and incompatible" with legislation.

But the reprieve is only until a further appeal is heard in December.

Animal rights protection organization LAV welcomed Friday's court ruling 

"There's no more reason to delay JJ4's transfer to a safe and authorized refuge in Romania," the group's Massimo Vitturi said.

LAV, which has found a Romanian refuge and offered to pay for Gaia to be taken there.

The Rome judges also saved another bear, MJ5, which has yet to be captured and was also facing a cull order after injuring a man in March.

 

rm/lo (Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The Joint Coordination Centre officials are seen onboard Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, during an inspection

Erdogan claims Putin agreed to renew Black Sea grain deal

Politics7 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Bird's eye view of a market in Lagos

Nigeria's population boom: Path to poverty or prosperity?

Nigeria's population boom: Path to poverty or prosperity?

Politics11 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Dengue patients at a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Bangladesh confronts surge in dengue cases

Bangladesh confronts surge in dengue cases

Society7 hours ago02:45 min
More from Asia

Germany

Police stand on a runway in Dusseldorf next to an airplane and climate activists

Climate activists disrupt flights at German airports

Climate activists disrupt flights at German airports

Society11 hours ago01:33 min
More from Germany

Europe

Russian General Ivan Popov

Russian general dismissed after criticizing leadership

Russian general dismissed after criticizing leadership

Conflicts8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

wrecked street in Jenin

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

ConflictsJuly 13, 202302:52 min
More from Middle East

North America

Two Harvard University students share a hug as they protest the US Supreme Court ruling that universities may not consider race in admissions

US university admissions ruling triggers a rethink

US university admissions ruling triggers a rethink

Society15 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Belgian blue cattle on a pasture in Wallonia

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

TradeJuly 13, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage