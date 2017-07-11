Italy fines Amazon €1.1 billion in antitrust case

The Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) on Thursday said it fined e-commerce giant Amazon €1.28 billion (1.13 billion) for alleged abuse of its market dominance.

The move comes after the same authority slapped Amazon with a €68.7 million fine two weeks ago for infringing European Union laws.

Why was Amazon fined?

"Amazon holds a dominant position in the Italian market for intermediation services on marketplaces, which Amazon leveraged to favor the adoption of its own logistics service — Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) — by sellers active on Amazon.it to the detriment of the logistics services offered by competing operators, as well as to strengthen its own dominant position," the watchdog said in a statement.

The AGCM said the company tied to the use of FBA access to a set of exclusive benefits, including the Prime label, that help boost sales and visibility Amazon.it.

"Amazon prevents third-party sellers from associating the Prime label with offers not managed with FBA," it said.

According to the AGCM, Amazon also applied stricter quality controls on sellers who did not use the FBA service, which in some cases led to accounts being blocked.

The watchdog said it was imposing corrective measures on Amazon that will be subject to review by a monitoring trustee.

The earlier fine against Amazon was for infringing EU laws through restrictions that penalized Apple and Beats products sellers. Italy's antitrust watchdog also ordered Apple to pay €134.5 million.

Amazon 'strongly disagrees' with decision

In a statement, the US e-commerce giant said it "strongly disagreed" with the Italian regulator's move and would appeal the decision.

Amazon said FBA "is a completely optional service" and that the majority of third-party sellers on Amazon do not use it.

"When sellers choose FBA, they do so because it is efficient, convenient and competitive in terms of price", it added. "The proposed fine and remedies are unjustified and disproportionate."

