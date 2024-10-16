  1. Skip to content
Italy diverts first set of EU-bound migrants to Albania

Jack Parrock
October 16, 2024

The Italian government is sending migrants to stay across the Adriatic Sea while their asylum applications are processed. NGOs say Rome pushing its problem onto a poorer nation and are concerned about how the migrants will be treated.

