Italy diverts first set of EU-bound migrants to Albania

MigrationAlbaniaItaly diverts first set of EU-bound migrants to AlbaniaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMigrationAlbaniaJack Parrock10/16/2024October 16, 2024The Italian government is sending migrants to stay across the Adriatic Sea while their asylum applications are processed. NGOs say Rome pushing its problem onto a poorer nation and are concerned about how the migrants will be treated.https://p.dw.com/p/4lsbzAdvertisement