 Italy defiant as two migrant rescue ships try to dock

News

Italy defiant as two migrant rescue ships try to dock

Rome has blocked the entry of Italian and German vessels carrying more than 110 migrants. The decision paves the way for another standoff with migrant rescue groups after one ship recently forced its way into Lampedusa.

Watch video 02:49

Italy blocks landing of yet another rescue ship

The Italian government on Friday refused to allow two migrant rescue ships from landing, just hours after the country's coastguard intervened to pick up a third group of migrants off the coast of Lampedusa.

Interior minister Matteo Salvini said the Alan Kurdi vessel, operated by the German charity Sea-Eye and which is carrying 65 migrants, could not dock at an Italian port.

"They won't come to Italy, there is a Maltese port available, or they can choose between Tunisia and Germany," Salvini was cited by Italian media as saying.

Watch video 05:06

Greece: Refugees suffering on Samos

Rescue ships wait

The government also denied permission for the ship ALEX, owned by the Italian humanitarian group Mediterranea Saving Humans (MSH), from entering Italian territorial waters.

The vessel picked up 54 migrants from a rubber dinghy off Libya on Thursday.

Malta has said it will take the migrants if Rome takes a similar number already landed in Malta.

But MSH refused to sail the ship to Malta because of the distance and psychological conditions on board.

The migrant rescue ship Alan Kurdi (picture-alliance/AP/Sea-eye.org/F. Heinz)

The rescue ship Alan Kurdi is named after the three-year-old Syrian boy who drowned in the Mediterranean in 2015

The charity warned the Italian government it was acting unlawfully as Rome can't ban an Italian-flagged shop from entering its waters.

Coastguard intervenes

Salvini's latest remarks come just a day after Italy's coastguard brought ashore 55 migrants who were rescued in waters off the island of Lampedusa on Thursday.

The migrants had been transferred from the German vessel, Sea-Watch 3, which rescued them from Libyan waters.

The same ship was involved in a 17-day standoff with the Italian government which climaxed on Saturday when the captain defied orders and forced her way to a dock in Lampedusa's main port.

She was arrested for disobeying orders and allegedly aiding illegal immigration.

Watch video 02:10

Germany urges Italy to release Sea-Watch captain

Since the election of a populist government in 2018, Italy has taken a hard line on accepting migrants rescued in the Mediterranean.

Salvini has closed ports to boats arriving with migrants. Italian authorities have insisted that migrants rescued in Libyan waters are the responsibility of the Libyan coast guard, and have accused NGOs who rescue migrants off the North African coast of facilitating people smuggling.

mm/jm (AFP, AP, dpa)

DW recommends

Niger's migrant smugglers use ever deadlier routes through the Sahara

Smugglers are turning to perilous routes through the desert, or even dumping those hoping to reach North Africa. DW visited the transit hub of Agadez where efforts are being made to rescue migrants lost in the Sahara. (04.07.2019)  

'Good Samaritans should not be prosecuted for helping people'

Amnesty International's latest report from the US-Mexico border focuses on activists looking to assist would-be migrants. Its author Brian Griffey says some of the state's steps amount to "contempt for the rule of law." (02.07.2019)  

What drives Sea-Watch captain Carola Rackete to rescue migrants?

Carola Rackete has been lauded as a heroine and decried as a criminal for helping asylum-seekers stranded in the Mediterranean Sea. What drives the 31-year-old German captain of the Sea-Watch rescue boat? (29.06.2019)  

Sea-Watch rescuers slam 'shameful' German, EU refugee policy

The humanitarian NGO has accused the EU of deliberately allowing tense standoffs over migrants at Mediterranean ports to deter ships from rescuing people. Sea-Watch captain Carola Rackete is under house arrest in Italy. (02.07.2019)  

Italian coast guard brings ashore migrants on Lampedusa

An Italian coast guard vessel has safely landed 55 migrants on the island of Lampedusa after picking them up from nearby waters. However, Rome has refused entry to two other ships carrying more than 100 rescued people. (05.07.2019)  

