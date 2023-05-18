Italy: Death toll mounts in wake of severe flooding
More than 10 people have died and cities are still inundated in Italy in the wake of severe storms. With further landslides and storms on the horizon, the German Foreign Ministry has issued a travel warning.
Fears of further landslides
The German Foreign Ministry has issued a travel warning for the worst-affected parts of Italy in the wake of flooding and landslides caused by heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the number of known fatalities has also risen — more than 10 people are reported to have died so far.
Travel warning
"In the interior of the country there is a risk of flooding and landslides; storm surges could begin along the entire coast, including central and southern Italy," the German Foreign Ministry said. Travelers have been warned to take exercise special caution in the regions of Emilia-Romagna and Sicily, both of which are on the highest alert level.
Evacuations ongoing
Around 100 severe landslides have also been reported. More than 10,000 residents in the affected areas of the Emilia-Romagna region have been forced to evacuate.
Rivers burst their banks
After heavy rainfall, parts of the Italian regions of Emilia-Romagna and Marche experienced catastrophic flooding. Twenty-one rivers burst their banks and 36 cities and towns were flooded.
Getting to safety
Residents had been warned not to go to first floors or the basements of their apartments and houses under any circumstances. Many residents rescued themselves by moving to higher floors or to the roofs of their houses.
Help for stranded pets
The Italian military and coast guard are also helping with rescue efforts. Residents and sometimes their pets have been helped out of homes inundated with water, in some cases by helicopter.
Community effort
Rescue workers and local residents worked day and night to bring people to safety. Children and the elderly were carried to safety on rescue workers' backs, others were rescued by inflatable boats.
Not over yet
People are still missing. Most affected are the provinces of Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena, Rimini and Bologna — in particular the cities of Faenza, Cesena (pictured) and Forlì, the Italian fire service announced. The Civil Defense also called on people to exercise great caution in the coming days.