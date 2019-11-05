Italy: Deadly fireworks depot explosion rocks Sicily

One person is missing after the blast on the island's Messina region. Another victim was rescued from the rubble and taken to hospital.
At least four people died Wednesday in a blast at a fireworks factory in Sicily, Italy, according to firefighters. Three others were injured.
Italian media reported that two workers and the 71-year-old wife of the owner of the family-run firm in Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto were among those killed.
Read more: India fireworks factory explosion kills 21
The proprietor's son was one of several wounded and taken to hospital in Palermo, Sicily's capital, with severe injuries.
Another person injured was spotted by firefighters under the rubble and extracted alive before being transferred to a nearby hospital.
Employees were preparing for the New Year festivities, which traditionally include firework displays. These are particularly common in Italy's south, including Sicily, and are intended to deter evil spirits.
Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that the factory had experienced an explosion roughly 20 years ago, but that there were no deaths on that occasion.
