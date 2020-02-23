Italy cuts short Venice’s world-famous carnival amid coronavirus crisis

The last two days of events at the Venice Carnival were canceled on Sunday due to the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, the President of the Veneto Region Luca Zaia announced.

Authorities are shutting down the popular carnival celebrations after the total number of infected persons in Italy soared to 133. In addition, there have been two deaths related to the virus as several northern Italian towns went into lockdown over the weekend.

"We have to adopt drastic measures," Zaia told reporters. "As of this evening there will be a ban on the Venice Carnival as well as on all events, sporting as well, until March 1 inclusive," he said. "All private and public gatherings" must be avoided, Zaia said, adding that all schools will also be closed until the end of the month.

Origins remains a mystery

Zaia also said he was concerned that the source of the outbreak in northern Italy has yet to be discovered,

Initial suspicion in the northern region of Lombardy, which has also been hard-hit by the virus, fell on a businessman who recently returned from China, the epicenter of the new virus, but he has since tested negative.

In Veneto, doctors tested a group of eight Chinese visitors who had been to the town that was home to the first of the two Italian fatalities, but they all tested negative.

"We are (now) even more worried because if we cannot find 'patient zero' then it means the virus is even more ubiquitous

than we thought," the President of the Veneto Region added.

Zaia, who come April will have been in office for ten years, said the crisis was the "most serious that he ever had to manage."

Outbreak on the rise

The Venice Carnival was still in full swing on Sunday as the announcements were made with tens of thousands of visitors from around the world enjoying the festivities.

Earlier Sunday, the first coronavirus cases were reported in central Venice. Two people aged almost 90 were under intensive care in the lagoon city's hospital. Prior to that, that had been 25 cases reported across the Veneto region.

"I think that from tonight we will take further restrictive measures," said City Mayor Luigi Brugnaro, speaking from St. Mark's Square.

Read more: Opinion: Caution justified when it comes to coronavirus

'We will have more'

Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri told SkyTG24 news that the number of COVID-19 cases were likely to increase but that he hoped they would not spread further geographically.

"I expect more cases, " he said. "It's clear that we will have more."

Italian towns on lockdown

In response to the outbreak, the Italian government decided overnight to block access to 10 towns in Lombardy’s Lodi province, about 37 miles (60 km) south-east of Milan, confining tens of thousands of people.

The Lombardy region has reported a total of 89 cases thus far.



Watch video 01:28 Share Coronavirus in northern Italy Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3YEH7 Italy: Coronavirus cases on the rise, towns on lockdown

Serie A matches postponed

Four Italian top flight soccer matches were postponed because of the outbreak of the coronavirus in the regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

The most high-profile of which was title chasing Inter Milan's match at home to Sampdoria.

A man stands outside the San Siro stadium after the Inter Milan v Sampdoria match was postponed

Venice is one of the most-visited cities in the world with more than 31 million tourists visiting the lagoon city last year alone.

mvb, jsi/aw (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.