Italy: Conte threatens to quit unless government solves spat

The populist coalition governing Italy must put internal differences to one side, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has warned. If it doesn't, the country may face early elections.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday said he would step down from his post unless the ruling 5-Star Movement and League parties started to take responsibility for running the country.
"I am asking both these political forces to make a choice and tell me if they still want to honour the government's obligations," he told a news conference. If not, "I will simply end my mandate."
Conte demanded a speedy response and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini replied: "We want to carry on, no time to waste."
Italy could face disciplinary procedures this week for breaking EU budget rules.
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Brussels has asked the Italian government to explain its lack of progress in reducing debt. Italy's populist government is accused of exposing the bloc to financial problems by ignoring budget discipline rules. (29.05.2019)
Italy's right-wing populists are likely to win Sunday's regional elections in Sardinia. The poll is seen as a test run for a new coalition in Rome. Italy is moving to the right. Bernd Riegert reports from Sardinia. (23.02.2019)