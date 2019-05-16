Italy: Conte threatens to quit unless government solves spat

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday said he would step down from his post unless the ruling 5-Star Movement and League parties started to take responsibility for running the country.

"I am asking both these political forces to make a choice and tell me if they still want to honour the government's obligations," he told a news conference. If not, "I will simply end my mandate."

Conte demanded a speedy response and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini replied: "We want to carry on, no time to waste."

Italy could face disciplinary procedures this week for breaking EU budget rules.

