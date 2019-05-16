 Italy: Conte threatens to quit unless government solves spat | News | DW | 03.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Italy: Conte threatens to quit unless government solves spat

The populist coalition governing Italy must put internal differences to one side, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has warned. If it doesn't, the country may face early elections.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday said he would step down from his post unless the ruling 5-Star Movement and League parties started to take responsibility for running the country.  

"I am asking both these political forces to make a choice and tell me if they still want to honor the government's obligations," he told a news conference. If not, "I will simply end my mandate."

Conte demanded a speedy response and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini replied: "We want to carry on, no time to waste."

Watch video 04:17

Italy: Bus of hope for job seekers

A split in the coalition 

The populist 5-Star Movement and the League have been arguing for months over a range of issues, ranging from migration policy to infrastructure projects. 

The split intensified after the League won 34% of the vote in the European parliamentary elections last month, pulling ahead of the 5-Star movement and adding to speculation that  Salvini and the League could ditch coalition partners.

If Italy's government were to collapse, there has been speculation that parliament could be dissolved, resulting in snap elections. 

Read more: Opinion: Italy's populists choose provocation over politics

However, any new government would need to deal with mounting concern from the EU over Italy's public finances and rising debt. 

Italy could face disciplinary procedures this week for breaking EU budget rules. Salvini has said these rules are outdated and harmful to the country's economy. Conte has said Italy should respect EU budget rules until such time as they are changed.

Watch video 42:36

Populism on the rise: The new Italy

wmr/rt (dpa, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

EU wants answers from Italy over debt

Brussels has asked the Italian government to explain its lack of progress in reducing debt. Italy's populist government is accused of exposing the bloc to financial problems by ignoring budget discipline rules. (29.05.2019)  

Matteo Salvini: Sweeping to power with selfies?

Italy's right-wing populists are likely to win Sunday's regional elections in Sardinia. The poll is seen as a test run for a new coalition in Rome. Italy is moving to the right. Bernd Riegert reports from Sardinia. (23.02.2019)  

Italy's coalition wobbles over high-speed rail link

An Italian party dispute over the EU-funded rail project linking Italy's Turin to the French city of Lyon threatened to bring down the government. The prime minister has now halted the launch of Italian tenders. (10.03.2019)  

Opinion: Italy's populists choose provocation over politics

Watching Italy's populist leaders behave like bulls in a china shop is hard to bear. Their escalating dispute with France is toxic for the EU, and we shouldn't let them get away with it, says DW's Bernd Riegert. (09.02.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Populism on the rise: The new Italy  

Will a new EU Parliament bring a new approach to digitalization?  

Italy: Bus of hope for job seekers  

Related content

Italien Rom - Giuseppe Conte trifft auf Fayez Mustafa al-Sarraj

Italy's PM Conte repeats ceasefire call with Libya's Haftar 16.05.2019

Italy has been trying to mediate in a conflict between Libya's UN-backed government and forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar. The conflict has revealed bitter divisions between Italy and one of its EU neighbors.

Kombobild Di Maio und Salvini

Infighting threatens to topple Italian government 19.04.2019

A fresh corruption scandal in Italy has heightened already simmering tensions within its fragile coalition government. The crisis comes as support for the far-right League has surged.

Italien Casapound-Protest in Genoa

Italy probes police brutality against journalist at neo-fascist rally 24.05.2019

Video footage shows Italian riot police beating a veteran journalist even after he was identified as a reporter. Prosecutors described the incident as "absurd," saying he was doing his job "in a peaceful manner."

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  