 Italy: Conductors of chaos | Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People | DW | 30.12.2021

Focus on Europe

Italy: Conductors of chaos

After roadworks, white-gloved officers are back directing traffic in Rome's Piazza Venezia – in true Italian style.

Watch video 03:00

Videostill Fokus Europa Spanien Bicibus

Spain: the Bicibus rolls - Fridays for bicycles! 23.12.2021

France: The plight of refugees in Calais 23.12.2021

France: The plight of refugees in Calais 23.12.2021

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People 23.12.2021

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People 23.12.2021

Whitehaven – a town and its coal 18.12.2021

Whitehaven – a town and its coal 18.12.2021

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People 30.12.2021

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People 30.12.2021

DW Fokus Europa | Analphabetin

A mother in Turkey fights for education 30.12.2021

Germany: Retirement home for animals 30.12.2021

Germany: Retirement home for animals 30.12.2021

Roma band in Serbia fights for women's rights 30.12.2021

Roma band in Serbia fights for women's rights 30.12.2021

DW-Sendung FOKUS_Ekranoplan

Russia’s ‘Sea Monster’ – The ekranoplan 30.12.2021

Italy: Vaccination where Cinema Paradiso was filmed 23.12.2021

Italy: Vaccination where Cinema Paradiso was filmed 23.12.2021

Britain: Billy Chips for the homeless 23.12.2021

Britain: Billy Chips for the homeless 23.12.2021

Videostill Fokus Europa China Belgien Holz

Belgium: How China is shaking up Europe's timber market 23.12.2021

EU countries clamp down on UK travel over new coronavirus strain - live updates 20.12.2020

A growing list of countries worldwide, including Germany and France, are deciding to ban air traffic from the UK following reports of a new coronavirus strain.

EU countries clamp down on UK travel over new coronavirus strain - live updates 20.12.2020

A growing list of countries worldwide, including Germany and France, are deciding to ban air traffic from the UK following reports of a new coronavirus strain. Follow the latest updates here.

Coronavirus latest: Angela Merkel to quarantine after meeting infected doctor 22.03.2020

German authorities have issued a ban on more than two people meeting. Authorities say such a ban makes more sense than locking people in their homes.

Coronavirus latest: Angela Merkel to quarantine after meeting infected doctor 22.03.2020

German authorities have issued a ban on more than two people meeting. Authorities say such a ban makes more sense than locking people in their homes. Follow DW for the latest.

Coronavirus latest: France, Spain, UK record deadliest day 31.03.2020

The US death toll is now greater than China's official count. And a record number of people have died in the past 24 hours in France, Spain and the UK.

Coronavirus latest: France, Spain, UK record deadliest day 31.03.2020

The US death toll is now greater than China's official count. And a record number of people have died in the past 24 hours in France, Spain and the UK. Follow DW for the latest.

George Floyd reaction: Europe heeds call for fresh protests 07.06.2020

From Berlin to Barcelona, thousands of people are rallying against racial inequality and police brutality. The protest movement was denounced as "reckless" for ignoring social distancing rules.

George Floyd reaction: Europe heeds call for fresh protests 07.06.2020

From Berlin to Barcelona, thousands of people are rallying against racial inequality and police brutality. The protest movement was denounced as "reckless" for ignoring social distancing rules. Follow DW for the latest.