Italy: Car rams into crowd, killing several German tourists

A car plowed into a group of 17 tourists overnight near a popular ski resort town in northern Italy's South Tyrol province on Sunday, killing at least six people.

Italian police said they believed those killed were Germans who were part of a group touring the region. Several others were injured, some seriously.

Authorities said they do not believe the crash was intentional, however an investigation is underway.

The victims have yet to be identified by police.

The German foreign office in Berlin has so far not commented on the incident, according to DPA news agency.

Bruneck, a small Italian town near the Austrian border, is a popular spot for skiing and other winter sports.

Last weekend, three Germans were killed in an avalanche in South Tyrol. Five people were under investigation for the deadly avalanche accident.

shs/stb (dpa, rainews.it, Ansa)

