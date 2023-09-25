Italy: Captured mafia boss Messina Denaro dies — reports

Messina Denaro had been in a coma since Friday. He was the last known boss of Sicily's Cosa Nostra and had been Italy's most-wanted fugitive.

Sicilian Mafia boss Messina Denaro — also dubbed the "last godfather"— has died, the country's news agencies reported early on Monday morning.

Denaro was considered to be Italy's most wanted fugitive before he was captured in January this year after having been on the run for 30 years.

The 61-year-old — who had colon cancer — had been in a coma since Friday, which his doctors had deemed irreversible, reports said.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

dvv/kb (dpa, AFP)