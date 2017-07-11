Italy cable car crash suspects released from jail

An Italian judge has ruled that three men detained over a cable car crash that killed 14 people in the north of the country should be released from jail.

Judge Donatella Banci Buonamici said there was a "total lack of evidence" against two of the suspects, who were allowed to walk free on Sunday.

However, she concluded that most of the blame fell on the third suspect — service technician Luigi Nerini — who was allowed to leave prison under house arrest.

The trio were detained on Wednesday.

nm/wmr (AP, AFP, Reuters)