Italy cable car crash suspects released from jail

The three men remain under investigation for the tragedy near Lake Maggiore. Fourteen people died when a technical fault caused a gondola on a popular cable way to crash to the ground.
An Italian judge has ruled that three men detained over a cable car crash that killed 14 people in the north of the country should be released from jail.
Judge Donatella Banci Buonamici said there was a "total lack of evidence" against two of the suspects, who were allowed to walk free on Sunday.
However, she concluded that most of the blame fell on the third suspect — service technician Luigi Nerini — who was allowed to leave prison under house arrest.
The trio were detained on Wednesday.
