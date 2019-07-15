 Italy busts neo-Nazi ring, ′Miss Hitler′ pagent winner | News | DW | 28.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Italy busts neo-Nazi ring, 'Miss Hitler' pagent winner

Prosecutors in Sicily have announced 19 arrests, exposing a nationwide network of would-be fascist militants. Police have uncovered weapons, explosives, and extremist propaganda in a series of raids.

Trove of materials discovered by Italian police

Italian police have arrested at least 19 people in connection with a militant neo-Nazi ring, national media reported on Thursday. Although the investigation was based in Sicily, several of the suspects hail from all over the country.

One of the arrested included a 26-year-old Milan resident who had been the winner of an online beauty competition called "Miss Hitler." She also spoke at an extreme-right conference in Portugal last August that attempted to unite the so-called "National Socialist movements" of Italy, Portugal, Spain, and France.

During the operation — led by prosecutors in Caltanissetta, Sicily, and dubbed "Black Shadows" — police undercovered troves of weapons, explosives, Nazi memorabilia and texts praising fascist dictators Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, in a series of raids carried out across Italy.

On top of possible weapons charges, promoting fascism is a crime in Italy.

The supposed leader of the group is a 50-year-old public employee from the city of Padua, in the northeastern region of Veneto. She was not known to authorities prior to her detention, police have said, adding that they recovered anti-Semitic material at her home.

Another suspect is an offender with multiple convictions and ties to the 'Ndrangheta, the elusive Calabrian mafia, one of the richest organized crime syndicates in the world and by some estimates responsible for 3% of Italy's GDP. The man, Italian media said, had turned informant for the police against the mafia but was apparently acting as the chief "trainer" for the violence the neo-Nazi group hoped to carry out. Specific center-left politicians were named as possible targets.

The group used a Russian chat app to communicate and try to avoid detection, Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported. A Russian social media platform called VK was also used to host the "Miss Hitler" competition.

DW recommends

Keanu Reeves, Spike Lee and others support Italian cinema targeted by neo-fascists

A group of well-known actors and directors have penned a statement after the Cinema America was the site of a far-right attack. Four young people were beaten by five extremists. (28.06.2019)  

Auschwitz museum boycotts Turin book fair over neo-fascist publisher

The memorial is the latest organization to pull out of the fair over the presence of publisher Altaforte. Altaforte publishes work supporting neo-fascist party CasaPound and the upcoming book of Deputy PM Matteo Salvini. (07.05.2019)  

Italy's fascist past reverberates in Rome

Lovers of fascist architecture never disappeared from Italy's capital, where Mussolini sought to centralize powers. He continues to be revered in one of the Roman neighborhoods the dictator built, and elsewhere. (17.08.2019)  

Italy's parliament votes to outlaw fascist symbols, Roman salute

Amid rising far-right activity, the draft law has been hailed by the ruling Democratic Party as a "brake on neo-fascist regurgitation." But two of Italy's largest parties say that it threatens free speech. (13.09.2017)  

Related content

Italien Lenkrakete beschlagnahmt – Polizei findet Kriegswaffen bei Rechtsextremist

Italian police find huge stash of weapons during far-right investigation 15.07.2019

An investigation into far-right extremist groups in Italy led to the police finding an air-to-air missile, machine guns and rocket launchers. The huge weapons haul was almost without precedent, authorities said.

Deutschland Durchsuchung in Köln-Chorweiler

German police arrest suspected Sicilian mobsters for drug smuggling 17.01.2019

Italian and German police have launched raids against suspected members of the Sicilian Mafia, according to officials. Suspects nabbed in Germany have links to Turkish clans and Calabria's 'ndrangheta, authorities say.

Italien Guardia di Finanza

Italy seizes 6 tons of hashish from sailboat near Sicily 13.04.2019

Europe's Mediterranean nations have been cooperating to fight hashish being smuggled in from Morocco. This is the fifth bust since last summer.

Advertisement