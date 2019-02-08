 Italy blows up remains of collapsed Genoa bridge | News | DW | 28.06.2019

News

Italy blows up remains of collapsed Genoa bridge

The two remaining towers from the Genoa bridge collapse that killed 43 people in August 2018 have been demolished. The Italian government has said the new bridge will be ready in April 2020.

The remains of Genoa's Morandi motorway bridge are blown up (AFP/V. Pinto)

The remnants of Genoa's Morandi motorway bridge that collapsed nearly a year ago were demolished on Friday to make way for a new bridge, Italian authorities said.

The bridge collapsed amid bad weather on August 14, 2018, killing 43 people.

The remains of the 4,500-ton Morandi bridge were detonated at 9:37 a.m. (0737 UTC) and took just seven seconds to collapse in a cloud of dust, city authorities said.

Morandi bridge in Genoa being demolished (AFP/V. Pinto)

The bridge's deck lies in rubble after being blown up on Friday

Nearly 4,000 residents were evacuated ahead of the demolition and water tanks were placed around the towers to prevent the spread of dust. Some 400 security forces were also deployed to the area.

Read more: Atlantia motorway operator: Not just active in Italy

Watch video 28:35

Genoa after the bridge collapse

The dismantling of the bridge's remains started in February. With the demolition over, officials are now waiting for the arrival of a ship transporting the first parts for the new bridge. Construction is scheduled to begin next year.

The Italian government has promised that the new steel and concrete motorway bridge, designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano, will be open for use in April 2020.

Watch video 01:32

How often are bridges inspected?

law/ng (AFP, AP, dpa)

