Italy bans large cruise ships from Venice

Large cruise ships will be banned from entering the Venice lagoon as of August 1, the Italian government announced Tuesday.

It follows years of warnings they risk causing irreparable damage to Venice's ecosystem.

"The decree adopted today represents an important step for the protection of the Venetian lagoon system," Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in a statement.

The move affects vessels longer than 180 meters (530 feet) or higher than 35 meters.

Venice and UNESCO concerns

The decision comes just days before UNESCO convenes over proposals to add Venice to its list of endangered heritage sites.

Venice was put on the prestigious list in 1987 after describing the city as an "extraordinary architectural masterpiece."

But the UN body said last month the city needed a "more sustainable tourism management."

World heritage under threat from global warming Dresden In 2002, a so-called 100-year flood put large parts of Dresden under water — and threatened numerous cultural treasures. The baroque Zwinger palace was also flooded. The city founded a task force to be prepared for future extreme weather events. Today there are global efforts underway to use climate modelling to better plan for the protection of cultural monuments in the future.

World heritage under threat from global warming Venice The city, built on islands, struggles against the influences of water anyway, but climate change means that natural disasters such as the 2019 floods will become more frequent. The recital hall of the opera (above) was under water, as were palaces and churches. Researchers are not only examining such extreme weather events, but also the long-term effects of climate change.

World heritage under threat from global warming Moritzburg Schloss In the past, high humidity was a particular problem for cultural assets. Now, it is the increasingly dry air. This is also the case in the baroque Moritzburg castle in Saxony, where there is a large collection of baroque leather wallpapers. Their paintings have already been extensively refurbished, as they showed damage such as shrinkage cracks. These can be traced to periods of extreme heat.

World heritage under threat from global warming Gubbio A historical city wall encircles the city of Gubbio in Italy's central Umbria region. Like the palazzo and its archaeological excavations, the wall is threatened by shifting foundations and moisture. Part of the city wall collapsed after rain loosened the mortar and stones fell out. A European research team is using electromagnetic scans to assess the structural health of the ancient monuments.

World heritage under threat from global warming Koules fortress, Crete The fortress of Koules stands guard at the entrance to the Cretan capital's harbor, as it has since the early 16th century. Although it has withstood a lot over the centuries, changing wave patterns are now eroding the building. Climate change has caused a change in wind patterns, altering the wave direction. The salt water penetrates and erodes the walls, damaging the monument.

World heritage under threat from global warming Stonehenge The UNESCO World Heritage Site has existed for more than 4,000 years. Now moles churn the ground in such a way that it threatens to collapse in the long term. Behind this is a climate-related cycle: Mild winters increase the mole population and earthworms, a preferred food for moles, multiply due to warmer and more humid soil conditions. Heavy rains also saturate the soil.

World heritage under threat from global warming Threatened old city centers Wismar's old town, with its historic gabled buildings and waterworks (see photo) is as culturally important as the old towns of Lübeck and Stralsund. In the long term, all three cities are threatened by rising sea levels. If global warming continues unchecked, future archaeologists will have to search for our heritage underwater. The city centers of Naples, Bruges and Istanbul are also at risk.

World heritage under threat from global warming Historic parks and gardens Climate change affects more than just buildings and the treasures housed within. Historic parks and gardens, such as the one surrounding the Sanssouci Palace in Potsdam near Berlin, must also be prepared for new climatic conditions. Several projects are testing models to improve the resistance of plants, as well as adjusting the planted species to better withstand new climatic conditions. Author: Torsten Landsberg



Venice's fragile ecosystem

Capital of northern Italy’s Veneto region, Venice is built on more than 100 small islands in a lagoon in the Adriatic Sea.

Environmental activists say giant ships generate large waves that wreck Venice's foundations and cause severe damage to the lagoon's ecosystem.

The city is without roads and its canals are lined with Renaissance and Gothic palaces.

