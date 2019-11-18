 Italy: Avalanche in South Tyrol kills woman and children | News | DW | 28.12.2019

News

Italy: Avalanche in South Tyrol kills woman and children

Two 7-year-old children were among those killed when an avalanche hit skiers on a glacier in Italy. Authorities say they believe the victims are German nationals, although identification procedures are still ongoing.

Emergency crews take part in a rescue operation following an avalanche in Val Senales, Italy (picture-alliance/AP Photo/ANSA)

An avalanche that hit a ski slope in the Italian Alps killed three people on Saturday, Italian officials said.

The incident took place at the Val Senales glacier, in the Italian province of South Tyrol.

The victims include a 35-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl, both of whom were found by rescuers but could not be revived.

Another child, who was also believed to be 7-years-old, was taken to the hospital in a helicopter but later succumbed to their injuries, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

At least one other skier was injured.

Emergency crews take part in a rescue operation following an avalanche in Val Senales, Italy (picture-alliance/AP Photo/ANSA)

The victims are all believed to be German nationals

Italian authorities said all of the victims are believed to be German, although procedures to identify the victims have not yet been completed.

Local newspaper Corriere Della Sera reported that the avalanche struck at midday, and measured 150 meters (429 feet) wide and 500 meters long.

A team of 70 emergency workers took part in the rescue operation, along with three helicopters. There were no immediate reports of missing skiers.

The risk of avalanches in the area has been high, with other avalanche accidents reported in Switzerland and Austria in recent days.

In Austria, a young skier survived five hours buried beneath an avalanche before rescuers were able to locate him on Thursday.

rs/rc (AP, dpa, AFP)

