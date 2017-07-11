Italy: 2 US tourists jailed for life over policeman killing

Two American tourists were sentenced to life in jail by a Rome court on Wednesday for killing an Italian policeman two years ago while they were on vacation in the city.

The two young men from California were found guilty on charges of homicide, attempted extortion, resisting public officials and carrying a military-style knife without just cause.

Judge Marina Finiti said in her verdict that the Americans "were guilty of the offenses ascribed to them jointly." The pair are each to be given two months of solitary confinement as part of their life sentence, and they will also be required to pay for the costs of the trial.

Lawyers for the two Americans say they will appeal the ruling.

What led to the killing?

The 35-year-old officer died of knife wounds after confronting the two tourists one early morning in July 2019. He and his 27-year-old colleague were investigating the pair over a stolen bag.

The tourists, 21-year-old Finnegan E. and 20-year-old Gabriel N., said they thought the two officers were criminals who were searching for them after a drug deal gone wrong. Finnegan E. admitted to stabbing the officer, but said it was self defense.

Although Finnegan E. carried out the stabbing, Gabriel N. was also prosecuted on the same murder charge, as an accomplice, after helping conceal the knife in their hotel room. The pair was arrested by authorities hours after the murder.

They claimed neither of the officers identified themselves as police before the confrontation.

The surviving officer, Andrea Varriale, shot back at that claim during a court testimony. "We approached them from the front... we presented ourselves as belonging to the Carabinieri (police)," Varriale told the jury during the trial last year.

"We approached and unfortunately they immediately assaulted us," the officer said.

The two officers were also not carrying weapons during the tussle.

How have Italians reacted to the murder of the policeman?

Deceased officer Mario Cerciello Rega was killed about a month-and-a-half after getting married. The officer has been hailed as a national hero in Italy, with his funeral having been broadcast on live television.

"His integrity was defended," Cerciello Rega's widow said after the verdict was read."He was everyone's son, everyone's Carabinieri. He was a marvelous husband, a marvelous man, a servant of the state who merited respect and honor."

