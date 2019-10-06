Italy: 2 die, several missing, after migrant ship sinks in Mediterranean

At least two people died and several others were still missing after a ship carrying migrants sank off the Italian island of Lampedusa, authorities said Monday.

The boat overturned shortly after midnight and, thus far, 22 people have been rescued, the Italian coast guard confirmed. The ship had roughly 50 people on board when disaster struck.

Conditions in the Mediterranean were said to be rough and the vessel capsized after many of its passengers rushed to one side.

As rescue boats approached in response to an emergency call made from the vessel in distress, "the adverse weather conditions and the sudden displacement of the migrants" caused the boat to overturn, a statement from authorities said.

The coast guard and the Guardia di Finanza, Italy's customs police, have "so far recovered two bodies."

The statement added that the boat was "overloaded and already listing boat six nautical miles (11 kilometers) from the island of Lampedusa."

