Italian woman wins valuable Picasso painting in charity raffle

The Christie's auction house announced on Wednesday that an Italian woman won a Pablo Picasso painting worth €1 million ($1.1 million) in a raffle raising money for clean-water projects in Africa.

The winner was identified as Claudia Borgogno, who received her ticket as a gift.

The painting was a 1921 oil-on canvas "Nature Morte," or Still Life, a small abstract by the Spanish painter depicting a table, newspapers and a glass of absinthe.

Read more: Why Merkel had an expressionist's works removed from the Chancellery

The raffle, delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, raised more than €5.1 million, selling 51,140 tickets at €100 apiece. Monaco billionaire David Nahmad, who provided the painting, received €900,000, with the remaining funds going to the charity CARE for clean-water projects in schools and villages in Cameroon, Madagascar and Morocco. Nahmad also gave €100,000 to the charity.

Art in times of war: Picasso during WWII Morbid still life "I have not painted the war, because I am not the kind of painter who goes out like a photographer looking for something to depict. But I have no doubt that the war is in these paintings I have done," Spanish painter Pablo Picasso said after the end of WWII. From 1939-1945, Picasso primarily painted portraits, nudes or still lifes such as "Three Lamb's Heads" (1939), which had dark undertones.

Art in times of war: Picasso during WWII Degenerate and forbidden In June 1940 the Nazis occupied Paris. Picasso, who had called the city his home since 1904, had fled to southern France when war broke out. But in August 1940 he returned to his Parisian studio, despite the occupation. The Nazis termed him "degenerate" and prevented him from exhibiting his art. Yet Picasso remained in his adopted homeland until the war's end, unlike many of his colleagues.

Art in times of war: Picasso during WWII Across the Atlantic Picasso, a Spanish citizen, had applied for French citizenship in early 1940, but his application was rejected because of his supposedly extremist communist tendencies. Unable to show in Paris, the artist was celebrated in New York. In 1939-40 the Museum of Modern Art hosted a retrospective of his major works, including "Guernica," the stark mourning tribute to the Spanish Civil War (1936-39).

Art in times of war: Picasso during WWII Fighting for a cause Before World War II, the Spanish artist had taken a clear political stance. He even mocked dictator Francisco Franco, portraying him as the hapless Don Quixote. He donated proceeds from published works to Spanish refugee aid organizations and gave the profits from exhibitions to Spain's republican party. Yet his works during WWII, including this dove from 1942, appeared harmless in comparison.

Art in times of war: Picasso during WWII It depends on the context "Why do you think I date everything I make? Because it's not enough to know an artist's works. One must also know when he made them, why, how, under what circumstances," Picasso explained in 1943. "Still Life with Skull of Ox" was created one year earlier. Skulls, often a symbol of the fragility of life, are a frequently recurring motif in his work during the WWII years.

Art in times of war: Picasso during WWII Apolitical art? In 1944 the Allies liberated Paris. Picasso was celebrated as a survivor. He joined the Communist Party but was accused by some of his comrades of having been too apolitical artistically. He replied that the artist "is a political being, constantly aware of the heart-breaking, passionate, or delightful things that happen in the world, shaping himself completely in their image."

Art in times of war: Picasso during WWII In times of peace Picasso frequently traveled to the South of France after WWII. In 1945 his style changed again, and he began to reinterpret works by the old masters. The artist remained politically active, taking part in world peace congresses, among other events. During this time, he also created his drawing of a dove of peace, which remains an internationally recognized symbol to this day.

Art in times of war: Picasso during WWII Picasso and war on show "Pablo Picasso: The War Years 1939-1945" shows Picasso's life during a challenging period of threats and destruction. The exhibition runs from February 15 to June 14 at the K20 exhibition space in Dusseldorf, part of the Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen, in Germany's northwest. The show is a collaboration with the Museum of Grenoble and the Picasso Museum in Paris. Author: Nadine Wojcik (sh)



"Picasso would have loved an operation like this because he was someone with a lot of interest in humanitarian and social causes," Peri Cochin, organizer of the event, told Reuters news agency.

"This coronavirus crisis has made it clear how important it is to wash your hands, and that can only be done with clear water."

dv/msh (AP, Reuters)

Watch video 04:32 Share In Picasso's footsteps Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/1G5YS In Picasso's footsteps through Barcelona

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.