 Italian Prime Minister Conte to offer resignation amid political crisis | News | DW | 20.08.2019

News

The prime minister said he intends to step down from his post after far-right leader Matteo Salvini sparked a government crisis and urged for fresh elections. The move now leaves Italy's political future up in the air.

Italien Premierminister Giuseppe Conte im Oberhaus (picture-alliance/AP Photo/G. Borgia)

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Tuesday that he will submit his resignation to the president, ending Italy's 14-month-old populist government.

"At the end of the debate I will go to the President of the Republic to officially communicate the end of this government and present to my resignation to him," Conte said in a speech before the Senate.

Two weeks ago, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini made the surprise announcement that his far-right League no longer wanted to remain in an alliance with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, presenting a no-confidence vote and advocating for fresh elections. 

What happens now?

  • Conte will formally submit his resignation to Italian President Sergio Mattarella later on Tuesday.
  • As head of state, Mattarella could reject the resignation, asking Conte to remain in his post to try and find an alternative majority in Parliament.
  • He could also accept the resignation and see if another leader can form an alternative coaltion.
  • Should those options fail, Parliament could be dissolved,setting the stage for snap elections as early as October.
Watch video 03:49

Reforms unlikely with Salvini as Italian leader

PM slams Salvini as 'irresponsible'

During his speech before the Senate, Conte slammed Salvini, saying that he'd acted selfishly by choosing to end the country's governing coalition.

"It is irresponsible to initiate a government crisis," Conte said adding that the move "shows personal and party interests."

Conte, who belongs to neither party in the coalition, said that Salvini's decision puts the eurozone's third-largest economy at risk — exposing Italy to "a whirling spiral of political uncertainty and financial instability."

"Making citizens vote is the essence of democracy, asking them to vote every year is irresponsible," the prime minister said.

Salvini, who is also deputy prime minister, was seen shaking his head and rolling his eyes during Conte's speech, while members of his League booed at the Italian premier from their seats in the Senate.

Recent opinion polls have seen support for Salvini's anti-immigrant League party surge while support for the Five Star Movement has dropped significantly.

By trying to trigger early elections, analysts believe Salvini hopes to capitalize on his party's popularity and become Italy's next prime minister.

Watch video 02:18

Salvini works on popularity ratings in southern Italy

rs/rc (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)

