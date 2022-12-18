  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
Iran protests
Citizens gathered at Milan's Piazza Duomo, Cathedral Square for New Year's Eve 2021
Image: Cozzoli/Fotogramma/Ropi/picture alliance
CrimeItaly

Italian police arrest four over Milan New Year's assaults

16 minutes ago

Police in Italy pieced together online evidence and smartphone footage before detaining four Egyptian nationals. Two of the women attacked in Milan were German tourists.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L88L

Italian police officers on Sunday arrested four additional suspects connected to a string of sexual assaults last New Year's Eve around Milan's Cathedral Square.

The arrests took place after months of investigation, with several other suspects previously arrested for other assaults against women.

The case attracted comparisons with mass sexual assaults and thefts in the German city of Cologne on New Year's Eve as the city welcomed in 2016.

What we know so far

Police said the men are Egyptian citizens aged 19 and 20. They are reported to live in Milan and the surrounding area, as well as the resort town of Lecco.

Authorities say there were two incidents. In the first, just before midnight, two young German tourists were sexually assaulted by the Piazza del Duomo's centerpiece statue of Vittorio Emanuele II.

In the second attack, at about half past midnight, two Italian women were assaulted outside a fast food restaurant — the culprits also stealing a mobile phone and a purse from one of them. Police are also pressing charges of aggravated robbery.

The arrests took place after months of analysis of footage from mobile phones and cameras and testimonies of the victims and witnesses in the square, according to Italian newspaper Corriere Dela Serra. Investigators also looked at the social media accounts of those said to have been involved.

Several other arrests took place after the incidents in Milan, after videos circulated in the media showing the acts and several women filed complaints.

Officers searched flats in Milan and Turin and five men, including two minors, had been arrested by May.

rc/dj (dpa, ANSA)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Opponent against the Zwarte Piet or Black Pete tradition demonstrate in Amsterdam, with a shirt featuring a red circle and line through Black Pete's face

Dutch slavery apology won't be enough, descendants say

Politics6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person sticks their finger in a pot of blue/purple dye, marking their index finger after voting

Tunisia's election labeled a sham by observers

Tunisia's election labeled a sham by observers

Politics6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Protesters march on World Cannabis Day in Bangkok

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

Politics2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A nurse preparing equipment in an emergency ward

Germany's small hospitals are disappearing

Germany's small hospitals are disappearing

Health5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A man sits at a public transport stop in Sarajevo

Bosnians flee corruption and hopelessness

Bosnians flee corruption and hopelessness

Politics4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Naomi Campbell attends an exhibition in Qatar in November 2021

How Qatar turns its cash into foreign policy power

How Qatar turns its cash into foreign policy power

PoliticsDecember 17, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Interior shot of a full SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

SoccerDecember 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Demonstrators stand on an airport tarmac amid violent protests in Ayacucho following the ouster and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo.

Peru lawmakers reject early election

Peru lawmakers reject early election

Politics20 hours ago02:05 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage