Italian mayor pledges to lose weight

A mayor in northern Italy wants to lose 50 kilograms (about 110 pounds) by the next election. Will he keep his promise? Many people in his municipality have offered their support, and a growing number are even joining his fitness program

Gustav Hofer in Valdobbiadene, Italy
10/07/2024
October 7, 2024