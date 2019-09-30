Italian firefighters killed in building explosion

Three Italian firefighters died early Tuesday after an explosion ripped through an uninhabited farmhouse in the northwestern region of Piedmont.

The fire crew had been responding to reports of a blast at the property in Quargnento, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Turin, the La Repubblica daily reported.

Soon after they arrived, a second, stronger blast occurred. Three other first responders were injured.

Read more: Italy: Thousands evacuated for World War II bomb disposal

One of the deceased firefighters was buried under the rubble and only found after hours of digging

'Deliberate' act?

Prosecutor Enrico Cerci told reporters that a timer and a gas canister were found in the rubble, which "makes us think that the explosion was deliberate."

He did not elaborate on a possible motive.

Italian news channel Sky TG24 reported that the timer was remote-controlled, and that the owner of the farmhouse had been questioned by police.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella offered his condolences to the families of the dead. Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese visited the site on Tuesday afternoon.

nm/rt (AP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.