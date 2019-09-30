 Italian firefighters killed in building explosion | News | DW | 05.11.2019

News

Italian firefighters killed in building explosion

A powerful blast at a farm building in northern Italy has killed three firefighters. Authorities say a timer and gas canister found at the scene indicate the blast may have been deliberate.

Italian emergency services at the site of an explosion

Three Italian firefighters died early Tuesday after an explosion ripped through an unoccupied farmhouse in the northwestern region of Piedmont.

The fire crew had been responding to reports of a blast at the property in Quargnento, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Turin, the La Repubblica daily reported.

Soon after they arrived, a second, stronger blast occurred.

Prosecutor Enrico Cerci told reporters that a timer and a gas canister were found in the rubble, which "makes us think that the explosion was deliberate."

Italian police stand at the site of an explosion

nm/rt (AP, dpa)

