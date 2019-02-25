 Italian fashion guru Giorgio Armani turns 85 | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 11.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Italian fashion guru Giorgio Armani turns 85

Self-taught fashion designer Giorgio Armani created a fashion empire out of nothing. Now that the Italian is turning 85, questions about who will succeed the fashion king remain unanswered.

  • Men in black-and-white jackets at the Emporio Armani fashion show, summer collektion 2015 (Foto: EPA/MATTEO BAZZI)

    Elegance doesn't age: Armani turns 85

    Wearable style

    Stylish suits are Giorgio Armani's trademark. The designer has always been considered a perfectionist. Ever since his first collection in 1974, he's used clean lines and classic colors to create his elegant yet comfortable suits. Armani, who turns 80 on July 11, stays true to his roots in his Summer 2015 collection (pictured).

  • Three women in shimmering black suits on the Armani catwalk, summer collection 2014. (Photo: Hendrik Ballhausen)

    Elegance doesn't age: Armani turns 85

    Playing with clichés

    In 1975 Armani created his first women's collection, which had much in common with his menswear. The creations did away with the silhouettes traditionally assigned to each gender, and were perfectly suited to the zeitgeist of the women's emancipation movement. His men's suits were softer and less square in the shoulders, while his womenswear had a masculine touch that conveyed strength.

  • Photo portrait of Giorgio Armani in Dezember 1978. (Photo: ANSA / dpa)

    Elegance doesn't age: Armani turns 85

    Partner in business and love

    In 1966, the young Armani met Sergio Galeotti, the man who would become his lifelong partner. Galeotti was an architect, and he encouraged the fashion designer to open an office in Milan. In 1975 the pair founded the Giorgio Armani fashion house. After Galeotti's death in 1985, Armani (pictured here in 1978) took over his 50 percent share of the Business, and has been the sole owner ever since.

  • Giorgio Armani posing in 2013 in front of the logo of his design house. (Photo: EPA/CLAUDIO PERI)

    Elegance doesn't age: Armani turns 85

    One man, one brand

    Armani has since become Italy's most successful fashion designer. Forbes has listed him as one of the five wealthiest Italians, with an estimated net worth of over 7 million euros (more than 9.5 million US dollars). He owns more than 2,000 shops and 13 factories, and employs more than 5,000 people.

  • Giorgio Armani with the models at Milan Fashion Week in 2013 (Foto: EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO)

    Elegance doesn't age: Armani turns 85

    Simple and classic

    Giorgio Armani's early years were not particularly glamorous. He was born in 1934 to a family of humble means in the small town of Piacenza near Milan. Today Armani lives somewhat reclusively and doesn't make many appearances on the fashion scene. His trademark is a blue cashmere sweater and simple trousers, which he even wears to fashion shows.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio in a suit in the film The Wolf of Wall Street (Foto: picture alliance / ZUMA Press)

    Elegance doesn't age: Armani turns 85

    From Milan to Hollywood

    Ever since he was a child, Armani has been a film buff. He understood early on that Hollywood offered the perfect advertising opportunity, and he was one of the first designers to open a branch in Los Angeles. In 1980, he designed the costumes for "American Gigolo," starring Richard Gere. He also created the suits worn in "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013) with Leonardo DiCaprio.

  • Fashion show for Armani bathing suits for the 2012 Olympics. (Photo: GIUSEPPE ARESU / AFP / GettyImages)

    Elegance doesn't age: Armani turns 85

    Perfect measurements

    Besides actors, Giorgio Armani also clothes athletes. At the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London, the Italian national team wore Armani. Starting this fall, Germany's Bayern Munich will also be outfitted with custom suits by the Italian star designer. His interest in sports is broad: Armani also owns a basketball team in Milan.

  • The Armani Hotel in the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the tallest building in the world. (Photo: EPA/ALI HAIDER)

    Elegance doesn't age: Armani turns 85

    Broadening horizons

    In the 1980s, Armani expanded his repertoire by adding a line of perfumes. Now his empire also includes several hotels - including one located in the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa in Dubai (pictured). He also sells coffee, chocolate and jam, and was involved in the design of a car model for Mercedes Benz. "Emporio Armani," as his label is called, is no understatement.

  • Four men in grey suits at the Emporio Armani Winter Collektion 2014.(Photo: EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO)

    Elegance doesn't age: Armani turns 85

    Shades of grey

    The color grey is central to Armani's creations. He once explained his preference for grey by saying that one couldn't be "bright flamingo" in a city like Milan. The color is so important to the designer that he even created his own hue: "greige" is a mix between grey and beige.

  • Three women in black, grey and red clothes on the catwalk for the Armani Privé Summer Collection 2013 (Photo: Hendrik Ballhausen/dpa)

    Elegance doesn't age: Armani turns 85

    Clothes for real people

    Armani was among the first fashion designers to ban emaciated models from his catwalks. He emphasizes that he aims to orientate his designs to the needs of the people, not abstract concepts.

    Author: Emily Sherwin / kbm


  • Men in black-and-white jackets at the Emporio Armani fashion show, summer collektion 2015 (Foto: EPA/MATTEO BAZZI)

    Elegance doesn't age: Armani turns 85

    Wearable style

    Stylish suits are Giorgio Armani's trademark. The designer has always been considered a perfectionist. Ever since his first collection in 1974, he's used clean lines and classic colors to create his elegant yet comfortable suits. Armani, who turns 80 on July 11, stays true to his roots in his Summer 2015 collection (pictured).

  • Three women in shimmering black suits on the Armani catwalk, summer collection 2014. (Photo: Hendrik Ballhausen)

    Elegance doesn't age: Armani turns 85

    Playing with clichés

    In 1975 Armani created his first women's collection, which had much in common with his menswear. The creations did away with the silhouettes traditionally assigned to each gender, and were perfectly suited to the zeitgeist of the women's emancipation movement. His men's suits were softer and less square in the shoulders, while his womenswear had a masculine touch that conveyed strength.

  • Photo portrait of Giorgio Armani in Dezember 1978. (Photo: ANSA / dpa)

    Elegance doesn't age: Armani turns 85

    Partner in business and love

    In 1966, the young Armani met Sergio Galeotti, the man who would become his lifelong partner. Galeotti was an architect, and he encouraged the fashion designer to open an office in Milan. In 1975 the pair founded the Giorgio Armani fashion house. After Galeotti's death in 1985, Armani (pictured here in 1978) took over his 50 percent share of the Business, and has been the sole owner ever since.

  • Giorgio Armani posing in 2013 in front of the logo of his design house. (Photo: EPA/CLAUDIO PERI)

    Elegance doesn't age: Armani turns 85

    One man, one brand

    Armani has since become Italy's most successful fashion designer. Forbes has listed him as one of the five wealthiest Italians, with an estimated net worth of over 7 million euros (more than 9.5 million US dollars). He owns more than 2,000 shops and 13 factories, and employs more than 5,000 people.

  • Giorgio Armani with the models at Milan Fashion Week in 2013 (Foto: EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO)

    Elegance doesn't age: Armani turns 85

    Simple and classic

    Giorgio Armani's early years were not particularly glamorous. He was born in 1934 to a family of humble means in the small town of Piacenza near Milan. Today Armani lives somewhat reclusively and doesn't make many appearances on the fashion scene. His trademark is a blue cashmere sweater and simple trousers, which he even wears to fashion shows.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio in a suit in the film The Wolf of Wall Street (Foto: picture alliance / ZUMA Press)

    Elegance doesn't age: Armani turns 85

    From Milan to Hollywood

    Ever since he was a child, Armani has been a film buff. He understood early on that Hollywood offered the perfect advertising opportunity, and he was one of the first designers to open a branch in Los Angeles. In 1980, he designed the costumes for "American Gigolo," starring Richard Gere. He also created the suits worn in "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013) with Leonardo DiCaprio.

  • Fashion show for Armani bathing suits for the 2012 Olympics. (Photo: GIUSEPPE ARESU / AFP / GettyImages)

    Elegance doesn't age: Armani turns 85

    Perfect measurements

    Besides actors, Giorgio Armani also clothes athletes. At the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London, the Italian national team wore Armani. Starting this fall, Germany's Bayern Munich will also be outfitted with custom suits by the Italian star designer. His interest in sports is broad: Armani also owns a basketball team in Milan.

  • The Armani Hotel in the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the tallest building in the world. (Photo: EPA/ALI HAIDER)

    Elegance doesn't age: Armani turns 85

    Broadening horizons

    In the 1980s, Armani expanded his repertoire by adding a line of perfumes. Now his empire also includes several hotels - including one located in the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa in Dubai (pictured). He also sells coffee, chocolate and jam, and was involved in the design of a car model for Mercedes Benz. "Emporio Armani," as his label is called, is no understatement.

  • Four men in grey suits at the Emporio Armani Winter Collektion 2014.(Photo: EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO)

    Elegance doesn't age: Armani turns 85

    Shades of grey

    The color grey is central to Armani's creations. He once explained his preference for grey by saying that one couldn't be "bright flamingo" in a city like Milan. The color is so important to the designer that he even created his own hue: "greige" is a mix between grey and beige.

  • Three women in black, grey and red clothes on the catwalk for the Armani Privé Summer Collection 2013 (Photo: Hendrik Ballhausen/dpa)

    Elegance doesn't age: Armani turns 85

    Clothes for real people

    Armani was among the first fashion designers to ban emaciated models from his catwalks. He emphasizes that he aims to orientate his designs to the needs of the people, not abstract concepts.

    Author: Emily Sherwin / kbm


It is difficult to imagine that Giorgio Armani might have had any other calling.

The Italian fashion designer, born in northern Italian town of Piacenza in 1934, had wanted to become a doctor, but dropped out of medical school and had other plans.

After working as a window dresser in a Milan department store, and later a menswear department sales assistant, the untrained designer went on to enliven the fashion world with a timeless elegance that placed him in the upper echelons of great 20th century designers.

Read moreTimeless beauty: Haute Couture by Armani 

'My life is my work'

The press likes to call the fashion designer "King George," with The New York Times in 2009 noting that "as the president, chief executive and sole shareholder of the multibillion-dollar company he founded in 1975, Armani is the wealthiest fashion designer on the planet." Still the owner of the global fashion empire that bears his name, it appears Armani remains a fashion king.

As Armani celebrates his 85th birthday on July 11, the fashion world is wondering who will follow in his footsteps. Speaking on Italian television last year, Armani mentioned his nephews and nieces as possible heirs.

But in an interview with the Financial Times just two years ago, Armani made it clear he wasn't planning on leaving the business. "My life is my work," he said.

Watch video 05:09

Armani Museum in Milan

DW recommends

Armani uniforms for Tokyo primary school spark fierce debate in Japan

School uniforms designed by Armani and costing more than $700 a pop have caused outrage among parents and even MPs in Tokyo. Taimei Elementary School in the posh Ginza district is to introduce the outfits in April. (09.02.2018)  

Timeless beauty: Haute Couture by Armani 

 Giorgio Armani stands for clean, tailored elegance. The Italian Fashion designer is renowned for his gowns in subdued colors revealing little skin. He’s been presenting his collections in Paris regularly since 2005.  (27.01.2017)  

Elegance doesn't age: Armani turns 85

Italian star designer Giorgio Armani has built an empire that goes well beyond the world of fashion. His styles are minimalistic and timeless. Armani turns 85 on July 11. (11.07.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Armani Museum in Milan  

Related content

Oscarverleihung 2019 | Bester Film - Green Book

Opinion: America First: Top Oscar for 'Green Book' 25.02.2019

The 91st Academy Awards concluded with a surprise: "Green Book" won the best picture Oscar, leaving behind two clear favorites. That was a good choice, says DW's Jochen Kürten — but not because of the film itself.

Harvey Weinstein

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein 'sorry' after sexual harassment claims 06.10.2017

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has apologized after a newspaper report accused him of sexual harassment over decades. Weinstein — who co-founded Miramax — has hired therapists and plans to take a leave of absence.

Advertisement

Film

Symbolbild Homo-Ehe (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Brandt)

Pride, film history — What 2019 means for the LGBT community

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots that sparked the gay pride movement. 2019 also marks 100 years since the first movie to deal with homosexuality, which caused an uproar back then.  

Books

Eric Carle's Children Books on Exhibit: The Very Hungry Caterpillar turns 50 (1977 Eric Carle)

The universe of beloved illustrator and author Eric Carle

Eric Carle's "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" remains a children's classic 50 years after it was published. It's being celebrated with an exhibition at the Wilhelm Busch Museum for Caricature and Drawings in Hanover.  

Arts.21

Temporary Spaces - Photographies by Martin Eberle (Martin Eberle)

Berlin Spirit

When the Berlin Wall fell, the run-down center of the East German capital became a party hot spot. Photographer Martin Eberle honed in on the club culture of the 1990s. He joins Berghain DJ Fiedel and remembers dancing away the days and nights.  

Arts

Argentinischer Zeichner Mordillo gestorben (Imago Images/Skata)

Guillermo Mordillo: Legendary cartoonist dies in Mallorca

The Argentinian cartoonist, whose trademark humorous sketches featured people and animals with large bulbous noses, has died at the age of 86, his agent confirmed on Monday.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  