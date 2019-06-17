Italian director Franco Zeffirelli dead at 96

Famed Italian film, opera, and theater director Franco Zeffirelli died in his villa outside Rome on Saturday at the age of 96.

Zeffirelli, the last of Italy's great postwar filmmakers, was known internationally for his opulent and romantic vision, and achieved notoriety in various disciplines.

In 2006, Zeffirelli told the Associated Press: "I am not a film director. I am a director who uses different instruments to express his dreams and his stories — to make people dream."

Speaking of the opulence for which he was revered, he told the Italian newspaper Il Giornale, "I always liked beauty, the simple and rigorous beauty that pierces through hearts and minds without any effort."

An illustrious career on stage and screen

Zeffirelli began his career as a protégé of Luchino Visconti, who gave him his first career break in 1948, when he worked alongside surrealist artist Salvador Dali to create the stage design for a production of William Shakespeare's "As You Like It," at Rome's Teatro Eliseo.

In the 1950s and 1960s, he directed a number of operas at Milan's La Scala, the Metropolitan in New York, and most famously at London's Covent Garden when he directed Maria Callas in a 1964 production of Giacomo Puccini's "Tosca."

Zeffirelli attained international notoriety as a helmer in 1967, when he directed Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew."

His film version of "Romeo and Juliet" was nominated the following year for three Academy Awards in the categories of best film, best director and best cinematography, winning the latter.

In 1992, he directed Mel Gibson and Glenn Close in "Hamlet." He also directed a number of television productions, most notably the 1977 miniseries "Jesus of Nazareth."

Famed for his lyricism, Zeffirelli 'liked beauty, the simple and rigorous beauty that pierces through hearts and minds'

Work for the Vatican and in politics

Zeffirelli worked with opera greats such as Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, and Callas, whom he adored, and maintained long friendships with actors such as Burton, Taylor, and Gina Lollobrigida.

A devout Catholic, the openly gay Zeffirelli was tapped by the Vatican to direct live broadcasts of the 1978 papal installation, as well as the opening ceremonies of the 1983 Holy Year at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome.

Later, he directed high-profile events for Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, whom the director admired. Between 1994 and 2001, Zeffirelli served two terms in Italy's parliament as a member of Berlusconi's center-right Forza Italia party.

A bastard and a knight

Born out of wedlock in Florence, Italy on February 12, 1923, Zeffirelli's name was in fact a misnomer. His mother sought to shield his identity and decided on the name Zeffiretti (little breezes) from an aria in the Mozart opera "Idomeneo;" however, the civil servant filling out his papers failed to cross the t's, and he was recorded as Zeffirelli.

His mother died while he was a boy, and he was raised by his father and cousins. He also received an English education from a woman close to the family. A lifelong Anglophile, Zeffirelli served as an interpreter for the British army during World War II, and was made a Knight of the British Empire for his services to the British arts in 2014.

Not without controversy

The director was known as a very conservative and difficult character, arguing fiercely against abortion as well as gay rights. Later in life, he faced accusations of sexual assault from the 1970s and 1990s. Zeffirelli, who himself was sexually assaulted by a priest as a young boy, never addressed the accusations, which only came to light decades later. His two adopted sons vehemently denied the allegations against him.

In one of the last interviews he gave, Zeffirelli told the newspaper La Nazione that the idea of death was "scary," saying his mind was still "full of stories, characters, fragments of life, words."

Zeffirelli's son Luciano announced that his father died around noon, saying, "He suffered for a while, but he left in a peaceful way."

10 European film icons from the post-war era Gina Lollobrigida: 'The most beautiful woman in the world' Audiences and press alike loved her. The Italian actress, born just outside Rome in 1927, became one of the biggest names in European film during the 1950s and '60s. Widely known as "La Lollo," she managed to celebrate success in Hollywood as well. Lollobrigida retired from acting in the early 1970s after more than 25 years in the biz.

10 European film icons from the post-war era Sophia Loren: Rival and arch enemy Lollobrigida didn't lack for competition, with Sophia Loren's career taking off right about the same time. Six years her junior, Loren reveled in and milked her status as a sex symbol, further fueling the feud between the two actresses. Loren continued to be active as an actress for many years and still seems to enjoy the attention.

10 European film icons from the post-war era Claudia Cardinale: Much more than just a cowgirl Another actress soon joined the ranks of the busty Italians leading the way in European cinema. Claudia Cardinale featured in a number of outstanding roles directed by some of Europe's greatest directors, such as Luchino Visconti or Federico Fellini. The talented brunette managed to highlight her charms as well as her daring side in Western classics like "Once Upon a Time in the West" (1968).

10 European film icons from the post-war era Brigitte Bardot: Mother of all pouts In neighboring France, another sex bomb was advancing to new heights in film. Brigitte Bardot showcased the best of La Republique Francaise starring in such unforgettable movies as "And God Created Woman" (1956) and "Love Is My Profession" (1958). Bardot also retired from acting in the 1970s and turned her focus to animal welfare.

10 European film icons from the post-war era Catherine Deneuve: Enigmatic allure By the 1960s, Bardot's compatriot Catherine Deneuve started to attract a following in her own right. Her parts, however, were more subdued than those of the ladies who predated her, not exclusively pandering to male fantasies but bringing cinema into an age of complex roles. Her talent for acting has allowed Deneuve to continue featuring prominently in films to this day.

10 European film icons from the post-war era Romy Schneider: Tragic beauty The 1960s and '70s were Romy Schneider's golden era. Born in Vienna, the actress achieved her breakthrough in Germany in the role of "Sissi" in 1955. She later moved to France where she became one of the most charismatic and outstanding performers of European film. But her private life was anything but happy. In 1982, Schneider died under tragic circumstances.

10 European film icons from the post-war era Irene Papas: Greek icon Actresses from smaller European nations were also able to conquer the hearts of audiences across the continent in the decades after World War II. Among them was Irene Papas. The Greek actress, also venerated as a great singer in her home country, achieved her biggest international success in 1964 with "Zorba the Greek." Papas went on to perform in numerous European and Hollywood movies.

10 European film icons from the post-war era Tatiana Samoilova: Russia's beauty Naturally, most audiences in Western Europe focused on Italian, French, German and British films. Postwar female icons from Eastern European countries were almost entirely overlooked. The biggest star of Russian film was Tatiana Samoilova, who celebrated world success with "The Cranes Are Flying" in 1957.

10 European film icons from the post-war era Krystyna Janda: Intellectual star Poland is the home country of several outstanding actresses who celebrated international success. In the 1970s, Krystyna Janda became famous for her performances in films directed by her countryman Andrzej Wajda, followed by international co-productions alongside stars like Lino Ventura (seen here in "Espion, leve-toi" in 1982). Back in Poland, Janda is also known as a singer and author.

10 European film icons from the post-war era Penelope Cruz: Emotions on screen One of the biggest female stars of the European continent hails from Spain. Born in 1974, Penelope Cruz became a star in her home country before achieving fame in Europe and Hollywood. She has given a number of brilliant performances, especially when working with one of her favorite directors, Pedro Almodovar - like here in "Volver" in 2006. Author: Jochen Kürten (ss,ad)



js/amp (AFP, AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.