It Takes a Village – Ep 01: Being Sorry Is Not Enough

The teenage sisters Jane and Hope and their mother Carol are quite in a tight spot. Carol has an idea to solve the problem. What is she up to?
After Aisha revealed the sisters’ secret to Principal Denis, he pulls all the stops to find the girls’ father – and is successful. What will Jane and Hope do when confronted with their dad they were actually hiding from?
Jane and Hope are very excited when Mary brings them a letter from their mother. But they soon find out that it doesn’t contain good news.
After the sisters Jane and Hope fled their violent father with their mother Carol, they have started a new life elsewhere. They are safe now, but still have to deal with some new problems.
