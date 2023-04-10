  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nobel Prize
Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
CatastropheTurkey

Istanbul - The threat of a major earthquake

October 4, 2023

Many experts believe that Istanbul will soon be hit by a major earthquake — potentially one of the most devastating natural disasters in recent history. It’s only a matter of time.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X6Tt

Istanbul is located directly on the North Anatolian Fault, between two tectonic plates. These move apart by two to three centimeters a year, over a length of 1,200 kilometers. This is why severe earthquakes in the region are a regular occurrence. A quake in Istanbul itself is only a matter of time and will affect millions of people. An earthquake with a predicted magnitude of 6 to 7 on the Richter scale would devastate the city. Actress and filmmaker Nisan Arikan witnessed a severe quake in the region when she was nine years old. Together with geophysicist Patricia Martinez-Garzon, who researches the earthquake risk in Istanbul, she sets out to find solutions. How can the city’s 16 million residents prepare for a worst-case scenario?

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Tank firing at night

Draft dodgers: the Ukrainian men fleeing conscription

ConflictsOctober 4, 202304:55 min
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A protester holds a placard as workers take part in a rally called by trade unions at Alausa, Ikeja, north of Lagos

How Nigeria averted a nationwide shutdown

How Nigeria averted a nationwide shutdown

PoliticsOctober 3, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Waldbrände Indonesien

Indonesia fights wildfires across the country

Indonesia fights wildfires across the country

CatastropheOctober 4, 202301:17 min
More from Asia

Germany

Young woman

Is immigration a threat to Germany?

Is immigration a threat to Germany?

BusinessOctober 3, 202305:55 min
More from Germany

Europe

Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh: Two women and a child sitting on a bench

Nagorno-Karabakh refugees seek new life in Armenia

Nagorno-Karabakh refugees seek new life in Armenia

ConflictsOctober 4, 202303:08 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 8, 2022.

US-China 'tech war': AI sparks first battle in Middle East

US-China 'tech war': AI sparks first battle in Middle East

TechnologyOctober 2, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried arrives for an appearance at Manhattan federal court Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023,

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on trial: All you need to know

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on trial: All you need to know

BusinessOctober 4, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Vereinbarung Peacekeeping Mission Kenia Haiti

UN Security Council approves Kenyan mission in Haiti

UN Security Council approves Kenyan mission in Haiti

ConflictsOctober 3, 202301:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage