 Istanbul gay pride march takes place despite ban | News and current affairs from Germany and around the world | DW | 01.07.2018

TOP STORIES

Istanbul gay pride march takes place despite ban

Police in riot gear have maintained a presence at a planned gay pride march in the Turkish city of Istanbul. The city's LGBTI+ community and their friends had said they were determined to march.

Gay Pride Istanbul Türkei (Getty Images/AFP/O. Koze)

Police water cannon trucks and vans were parked on some side streets in Istanbul's Taksim neighborhood during the city's 16th Pride March. Organizers said in a statement that the governor banned the march "unlawfully" for the fourth year in a row. They say the ban violates their freedom of assembly and the city's lesbian, bisexual, transgender and intersex community (LGBTI+) and their friends have vowed to march.

German MEP Terry Reintke said in a tweet that the ban is "not due to a battle between backward Islam and forward Christianity," but rather "…a battle between a liberal democracy based on human rights and an authoritarian backlash."

Read more: Istanbul bans LGBT parade, citing public safety concerns  

"Peacefully gathering and marching are rights under domestic and international laws that the governor of Istanbul must uphold," Amnesty International said.

Police water cannon truck in Istanbul's Cihangir neighborhood as Istanbul Gay Pride got underway. (Twitter/Terry Reintke)

Police water cannon truck in Istanbul's Cihangir neighborhood on Sunday

Homophobia widespread

Istanbul Pride took place without incident for more than a decade, however was last allowed in 2014, and banned since by the authorities. Last year the city's governor cited concerns about the "security of citizens and tourists" and "public order" after an ultra-nationalist group threatened the march with violence.

Being gay is not crime in Turkey, unlike in many other Muslim countries, but homophobia remains widespread. Critics accuse President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Islam-orientated Justice and Development Party (AK Party) of showing little interest in expanding minority rights and being intolerant of dissent. 

Watch video 12:11
Now live
12:11 mins.

Being gay in Turkey

kw/ng (AP, dpa)

