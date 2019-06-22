 Istanbul election rerun: Polls close in key test for Erdogan | News | DW | 23.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Istanbul election rerun: Polls close in key test for Erdogan

Millions of voters in Istanbul returned to the polls to choose a new mayor. The vote is seen as a test for President Erdogan and his AKP, who cried foul after an opposition candidate won the first election in March.

A woman holds a child who casts a ballot at a polling station during a mayoral election re-run in Istanbul, Turkey (Reuters/H. Aldemir)

Polling stations closed in Istanbul on Sunday evening, in an election that saw voters casting their ballots for a second time to select a new mayor for Turkey's largest city.

Over 10 million people were eligible to vote, with preliminary results expected later in the evening.

Election officials decided to cancel the results of the first vote in March after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development party (AKP) alleged that there had been cases of vote rigging and corruption.

In the first election, opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu beat the AKP's candidate by just 13,000 votes. He ended up with 48.8% of the vote, the ruling party's candidate, former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, garnered 48.5%.

Read more: Germany wary as Istanbul votes under shadow of Erdogan

Watch video 03:40

Istanbul's second go at electing a mayor

Test for Erdogan

Local elections in March were seen as referendum on Erdogan's policies and the popularity of his ruling party. Although the AKP won a majority of the local elections, the party lost the mayoral seat in the Turkish capital Ankara, as well as the race in Istanbul.

As he cast his ballot earlier on Sunday, Erdogan said he hoped that voters would "make the best decision for Istanbul," adding that he was expecting a large turnout.

Imamoglu, who is with the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), depicted the rerun as "a battle for democracy."

"This is not just an election for mayor of Istanbul — it is a day to amend injustices," the 49-year-old said.

Concerned about possible election fraud, the opposition has mobilized numerous election monitors from across Turkey to observe Sunday's polls and counting.

Erdogan has tightened his grip on power since a failed military coup in 2015, launching a crackdown on rights groups, civil society and opposition activists.

  • View of Kasimpasa neighborhood, Istanbul

    Turkey: Back to Erdogan's Istanbul roots

    Erdogan's hometown

    Just a short walk from Galata Tower and Istanbul's central Istiklal Avenue on the European side of the city, sits Kasimpasa. It's the neighborhood where the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was born and raised 65 years ago. It's also the place where his most loyal supporters live.

  • Women walk on the street under the flags of Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AKP)

    Turkey: Back to Erdogan's Istanbul roots

    A new era

    Last summer, Turkey held one of the most consequential elections in the country's modern history. On June 24, 2018, Erdogan started a new five-year term and became the first Turkish president to gain unprecedented new powers. "Turkey is entering a new era," he told members of his Justice and Development Party (AKP) on the day he was sworn in as president again.

  • A dress made out of the flags of Erdogan's AKP Party hangs on a mannequin outside a seamstress's workshop

    Turkey: Back to Erdogan's Istanbul roots

    Maximum power

    In the wake of a 2017 referendum, Erdogan managed to change the constitution from a parliamentary democracy to a presidential republic. That allowed Erdogan to now serve both as head or state and head of government. It was the biggest change to the country's political system since the Turkish Republic was established by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1923. Here, a dress has been made out of AKP flags.

  • A boy leans out an open window in a block of flats in Kasimpasa, Istanbul

    Turkey: Back to Erdogan's Istanbul roots

    One of the family

    Posters bearing Erdogan's face and AKP flags bedecked Kasimpasa for days ahead of the election. Pasted on walls or hanging from balconies, it was clear who the neighborhood supported. Opposition candidates' posters were usually found torn or vandalized. For the people of Kasimpasa, Erdogan is part of the family.

  • A woman feeds sits next to two chickens on the stoop outside of her home in Kasimpasa, Istanbul

    Turkey: Back to Erdogan's Istanbul roots

    A simple background

    Erdogan comes from a conservative, working class family, a background that many of his supporters can relate to. He started his political career from Kasimpasa, where he lived most of his life. He first became mayor of Istanbul in 1994, prime minister in 2003 and president of Turkey in 2014.

  • Men in a café watch the election results on television in Kasimpasa, Istanbul

    Turkey: Back to Erdogan's Istanbul roots

    Great expectations

    The residents of Kasimpasa watched the news impatiently on election day in 2018. Most of the neighborhood's cafes were packed with men who had gathered hours earlier, waiting for the official results to come out. They were embroiled in passionate political discussions as they drank Turkish coffee or hot tea on that warm summer day.

  • Men at a Kasimpasa taxi company watch election results on television, Istanbul

    Turkey: Back to Erdogan's Istanbul roots

    Local hero

    Erdogan is a local hero in Kasimpasa, someone like them who made it to the top. Though he's not exactly one of them anymore, as some of his opponents say. But for the locals nothing has changed. Why do they vote for him? "Because we love him," proclaimed one neighborhood resident who had cast a ballot for the president.

  • People stand on a Kasimpasa sidewalk waiting for the parade celebrating the victory of Erdogan and the AKP, Istanbul

    Turkey: Back to Erdogan's Istanbul roots

    'Man from Kasimpasa' above all

    Erdogan is known in the area as "Kasimpasali," or "the man from Kasimpasa." When initial results were announced on TV, people of all ages took to the streets of Kasimpasa to celebrate his victory, even though all ballots had not yet been counted. "They are traitors," a group of women said of those who voted for the opposition.

  • An old man waves a Turkish flag as he celebrates the election results on Kasimpasa's main square in Istanbul

    Turkey: Back to Erdogan's Istanbul roots

    Celebration

    The victory parade traversed streets throughout Kasimpasa before coming to an end at the central square by the port. There people sang, danced, set off fireworks and shot rifles into the air. A giant LED screen showed the results as people hugged each other and waved AKP flags. It was Erdogan's biggest win to date, and his former neighbors celebrated for him.

  • Supporters of the AKP wave flags in celebration, Kasimpasa, Istanbul

    Turkey: Back to Erdogan's Istanbul roots

    Back to the voting booth

    One year later, the people of Kasimpasa and the rest of Istanbul have been called to the polls once again. The March 31 mayoral election resulted in a slim win for opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu over the AKP's Binali Yildirim. Under pressure from the AKP over allegations of ballot "irregularities," the election body nullified the results and scheduled a rerun of the election for June 23.

    Author: Demetrios Ioannou (Istanbul)


rs/jlw (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Istanbul votes in crucial mayoral rerun

The first mayoral vote in March was annulled after the ruling AKP party's losing candidate cried foul. Critics say the rerun is proof that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan does not want to lose his grip on power. (23.06.2019)  

Istanbul mayor's race: Taking on the establishment

Ekrem Imamoglu rocked Turkish politics with his shock mayoral victory in Istanbul in March. But after the first vote was annulled over apparent irregularities, he's running again. Opinion polls show that he's ahead. (22.06.2019)  

Germany wary as Istanbul votes under shadow of Erdogan

As the re-run elections in Istanbul approaches, Germany — Turkey's top trading partner — has called for fair elections. Why is this election so significant? Is this the beginning of the end for President Erdogan’s party? (21.06.2019)  

Turkish court sentences hundreds of coup 'ringleaders'

The trial of 224 suspects, which include many former military generals, started almost a year after the July 2016 botched coup against President Erdogan. Ankara has incarcerated thousands of dissidents since then. (20.06.2019)  

Recep Tayyip Erdogan: The sultan of 21st-century Turkey

Turkey's new presidential system will officially enter into force on Monday. That will give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan powers that no democratically elected leader of Turkey has ever had. (08.07.2018)  

Turkey elections: Opposition claims victory in Ankara, pulls ahead in Istanbul

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party is challenging the result of local elections in Ankara and Istanbul after it appears to have lost. The vote had been seen as a verdict on Erdogan's rule and an economic downturn. (01.04.2019)  

Turkish opposition candidate confirmed winner of Istanbul mayoral race

The result had been under review after President Erdogan and his AKP party cried foul. The president has called for a rerun of the vote, yet it is unclear if the election board will accede to that wish. (17.04.2019)  

Turkey: Back to Erdogan's Istanbul roots

Istanbul has always been one of the most important places for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Kasimpasa, his old neighborhood and his birthplace, continues to stand behind him. (22.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Istanbul's second go at electing a mayor  

Related content

Türkei Wahlen Wahlkampf

Istanbul mayor's race: Taking on the establishment 22.06.2019

Ekrem Imamoglu rocked Turkish politics with his shock mayoral victory in Istanbul in March. But after the first vote was annulled over apparent irregularities, he's running again. Opinion polls show that he's ahead.

Türkei Wahlen Istanbul Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Istanbul votes in crucial mayoral rerun 23.06.2019

The first mayoral vote in March was annulled after the ruling AKP party's losing candidate cried foul. Critics say the rerun is proof that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan does not want to lose his grip on power.

Türkei, Istanbul: Bürgermeister Ekrem Imamoglu hält Ansprache

Istanbul's second go at electing a mayor 21.06.2019

Voters in Turkey's biggest city are going to the polls in a controversial election rerun. The ruling AK party argued that the initial vote in March was marred by irregularities, but the opposition insists victory was snatched from its hands.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  