Istanbul election rerun: Polls close in key test for Erdogan

Millions of voters in Istanbul returned to the polls to choose a new mayor. The vote is seen as a test for President Erdogan and his AKP, who cried foul after an opposition candidate won the first election in March.
Polling stations closed in Istanbul on Sunday evening, in an election that saw voters casting their ballots for a second time to select a new mayor for Turkey's largest city.
Over 10 million people were eligible to vote, with preliminary results expected later in the evening.
Election officials decided to cancel the results of the first vote in March after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development party (AKP) alleged that there had been cases of vote rigging and corruption.
In the first election, opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu beat the AKP's candidate by just 13,000 votes. He ended up with 48.8% of the vote, the ruling party's candidate, former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, garnered 48.5%.
Test for Erdogan
Local elections in March were seen as referendum on Erdogan's policies and the popularity of his ruling party. Although the AKP won a majority of the local elections, the party lost the mayoral seat in the Turkish capital Ankara, as well as the race in Istanbul.
As he cast his ballot earlier on Sunday, Erdogan said he hoped that voters would "make the best decision for Istanbul," adding that he was expecting a large turnout.
Imamoglu, who is with the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), depicted the rerun as "a battle for democracy."
"This is not just an election for mayor of Istanbul — it is a day to amend injustices," the 49-year-old said.
Concerned about possible election fraud, the opposition has mobilized numerous election monitors from across Turkey to observe Sunday's polls and counting.
Erdogan has tightened his grip on power since a failed military coup in 2015, launching a crackdown on rights groups, civil society and opposition activists.
rs/jlw (AP, dpa, Reuters)
