Istanbul election rerun: Opposition candidate wins key mayoral race

Polling stations closed in Istanbul on Sunday evening, in an election that saw voters casting their ballots for a second time to select a new mayor for Turkey's largest city.

Over 10 million people were eligible to vote, with preliminary results expected later in the evening.

Election officials decided to cancel the results of the first vote in March after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development party (AKP) alleged that there had been cases of vote rigging and corruption.

In the first election, opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu beat the AKP's candidate by just 13,000 votes. He ended up with 48.8% of the vote, the ruling party's candidate, former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, garnered 48.5%.

Test for Erdogan

Local elections in March were seen as a referendum on Erdogan's policies and the popularity of his ruling party. Although the AKP won a majority of the local elections, the party lost the mayoral seat in the Turkish capital, Ankara, as well as the race in Istanbul.

As he cast his ballot earlier on Sunday, Erdogan said he hoped that voters would "make the best decision for Istanbul," adding that he was expecting a large turnout.

Imamoglu, who is with the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), depicted the rerun as "a battle for democracy."

"This is not just an election for mayor of Istanbul — it is a day to amend injustices," the 49-year-old said.

Concerned about possible election fraud, the opposition has mobilized numerous election monitors from across Turkey to observe Sunday's polls and counting.

Erdogan has tightened his grip on power since a failed military coup in 2015, launching a crackdown on rights groups, civil society and opposition activists.

Turkey: Back to Erdogan's Istanbul roots Erdogan's hometown Just a short walk from Galata Tower and Istanbul's central Istiklal Avenue on the European side of the city, sits Kasimpasa. It's the neighborhood where the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was born and raised 65 years ago. It's also the place where his most loyal supporters live.

Turkey: Back to Erdogan's Istanbul roots A new era Last summer, Turkey held one of the most consequential elections in the country's modern history. On June 24, 2018, Erdogan started a new five-year term and became the first Turkish president to gain unprecedented new powers. "Turkey is entering a new era," he told members of his Justice and Development Party (AKP) on the day he was sworn in as president again.

Turkey: Back to Erdogan's Istanbul roots Maximum power In the wake of a 2017 referendum, Erdogan managed to change the constitution from a parliamentary democracy to a presidential republic. That allowed Erdogan to now serve both as head or state and head of government. It was the biggest change to the country's political system since the Turkish Republic was established by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1923. Here, a dress has been made out of AKP flags.

Turkey: Back to Erdogan's Istanbul roots One of the family Posters bearing Erdogan's face and AKP flags bedecked Kasimpasa for days ahead of the election. Pasted on walls or hanging from balconies, it was clear who the neighborhood supported. Opposition candidates' posters were usually found torn or vandalized. For the people of Kasimpasa, Erdogan is part of the family.

Turkey: Back to Erdogan's Istanbul roots A simple background Erdogan comes from a conservative, working class family, a background that many of his supporters can relate to. He started his political career from Kasimpasa, where he lived most of his life. He first became mayor of Istanbul in 1994, prime minister in 2003 and president of Turkey in 2014.

Turkey: Back to Erdogan's Istanbul roots Great expectations The residents of Kasimpasa watched the news impatiently on election day in 2018. Most of the neighborhood's cafes were packed with men who had gathered hours earlier, waiting for the official results to come out. They were embroiled in passionate political discussions as they drank Turkish coffee or hot tea on that warm summer day.

Turkey: Back to Erdogan's Istanbul roots Local hero Erdogan is a local hero in Kasimpasa, someone like them who made it to the top. Though he's not exactly one of them anymore, as some of his opponents say. But for the locals nothing has changed. Why do they vote for him? "Because we love him," proclaimed one neighborhood resident who had cast a ballot for the president.

Turkey: Back to Erdogan's Istanbul roots 'Man from Kasimpasa' above all Erdogan is known in the area as "Kasimpasali," or "the man from Kasimpasa." When initial results were announced on TV, people of all ages took to the streets of Kasimpasa to celebrate his victory, even though all ballots had not yet been counted. "They are traitors," a group of women said of those who voted for the opposition.

Turkey: Back to Erdogan's Istanbul roots Celebration The victory parade traversed streets throughout Kasimpasa before coming to an end at the central square by the port. There people sang, danced, set off fireworks and shot rifles into the air. A giant LED screen showed the results as people hugged each other and waved AKP flags. It was Erdogan's biggest win to date, and his former neighbors celebrated for him.

Turkey: Back to Erdogan's Istanbul roots Back to the voting booth One year later, the people of Kasimpasa and the rest of Istanbul have been called to the polls once again. The March 31 mayoral election resulted in a slim win for opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu over the AKP's Binali Yildirim. Under pressure from the AKP over allegations of ballot "irregularities," the election body nullified the results and scheduled a rerun of the election for June 23. Author: Demetrios Ioannou (Istanbul)



rs/jlw (AP, dpa, Reuters)

