 ISS should orbit forever with UN-like crews, Roscosmos chief says | News | DW | 26.09.2019

News

ISS should orbit forever with UN-like crews, Roscosmos chief says

Humanity needs the ISS to conquer deep space, according to the head of Russia's space agency, Dmitry Rogozin. The orbiting station should keep operating indefinitely with crews from all over the world, he added.

Italian Astronaut Luca Parmitano plays a DJ set from the ISS (Reuters/ESA/Big City Beats)

In the future, the International Space Station (ISS) would be used as an "assembly shop, a repair base, a refueling station for ships heading into deep space," Russia's top space official, Dmitry Rogozin, told reporters on Thursday.

"I think the ISS would always be there," added Rogozin, the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, while commenting on the plans to keep the station operational in the coming years.

"This is not about the year 2024 or 2028, I'm talking about its historical necessity," he said, addressing the media at the Baikonur cosmodrome.

"It is possible it would be reconfigured, design features of modules will change, the participants will change, but it is a stepping stone that the humanity must use in order to move further," Rogozin said.

First Arab in space

Rogozin's made his remarks a day after Hazzaa Al-Mansoori, a United Arab Emirates national, became the first Arab in space by blasting off from the Russia-controlled spaceport in Kazakhstan.

Hazzaa Al-Mansoori gestures before the launch in Kazakhstan (Reuters/S. Zhumatov)

Hazzaa Al-Mansoori became the first Arab in space in September 2019

Together with NASA astronaut Jessica Meir and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka, Al-Mansoori later docked with the ISS to join the existing six-member crew, which currently boasts three Americans, two Russians, and one Italian.

Despite tense relations between the United States and Russia, the two countries cooperate closely in keeping the station operational. Space agencies from Europe and Japan also play a vital role.

Over 230 spacefarers from 18 countries have so far visited the station, which started operations in late 1998. On Thursday, however, Rogozin called for even more countries to be included.

He said, "In the future, the list of countries would more or less match the UN assembly, and this is normal."

The ISS serves as an orbiting laboratory and has so far hosted over 2,500 research projects. Rogozin said experiments will soon also be conducted outside of the station, instead of just inside the modules. 

dj/sms (dpa, Interfax)

  • ISS Zarya Functional Cargo Block (NASA)

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    A 19,000 kilo building block

    The first module of the International Space Station was sent into orbit 20 years ago. It was the Russian-made Zarya, a "Functional Cargo Block" — also known as FGB. Zarya came in at 19,000 kilograms (41,000 pounds) and was 12 meters (39 feet) long. It was commissioned and paid for by America and built by a Russian space company. It was the start of two decades of international cooperation.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Larger than a six-bedroom house

    The International Space Station is home to an international crew of six people, who also work there. It travels at a speed of five miles per second (8kps), orbiting Earth every 90 minutes. Eight solar arrays provide power to the station and make it the second brightest object in the night sky after the moon. You don't need a telescope to see it.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Expedition 1

    This was the ISS's first long-term crew: American astronaut William Shepherd (center) and his two Russian fellow workers, cosmonauts Yuri Gidzenko (left) and Sergei Krikalev (right). They moved into the ISS on November 2, 2000, and stayed for 136 days.

  • Bildergalerie Earth Art Scott Kelly

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Up to one year

    On average, space station crews, also known as expeditions, stay in space for about five and a half months. Some crew members, however, have broken that record — for example, NASA astronaut Scott Kelly (photo) and Roscosmos cosmonaut, Mikhail Kornienko. They lived and worked in space for a whole year.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Multinational

    This is Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield strumming his guitar on the ISS at Christmas 2012. Since 2000, crew members and Space Flight Participants (self-financed space tourists) have come from 18 different countries. The most have come from the USA and Russia. Other teams have included people from Japan, the Netherlands, Italy, France, Germany, Brazil and South Africa.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Shuttle bus

    Crew members and supplies arrive at the ISS via transfer vehicles and space freighters. This photo shows space shuttle Atlantis, which operated until 2011, docking onto the space station. These days, astronauts arrive at the ISS in a Soyuz capsule.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Out for a walk

    There have been more than 210 spacewalks — "EVA" in astronaut terms — at the ISS since 2000. This photo shows astronaut Mike Hopkins on a spacewalk on December 24, 2013.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Extraordinary exterior

    The ISS has several robotic arms. This one, Canadarm2, is 57.7 feet (17.58 meters) long when fully extended, and has seven motorized joints. It can lift 220,000 pounds (100 tons), which is the weight of a space shuttle orbiter. This photo shows astronaut Stephen K. Robinson anchored to Canadarm2's foot restraint.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Blue Dot mission

    Crew members spend about 35 hours per week conducting research. On his first mission, dubbed "Blue Dot," German ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst observed and analyzed changes to the human body that occur in microgravity. Gerst's second mission at the ISS started in June 2018. In October 2018, he became the first German astronaut to command the ISS.

  • Sojus-Kapsel mit ISS-Crew auf dem Weg zur Landung in Kasachstan

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Back home

    When their time at the ISS is over, astronauts are taken away in a Soyuz capsules. They fall to Earth with a parachute to ease their landing. Welcome home!

    Author: Brigitte Osterath


