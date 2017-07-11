ISS: Commercial astronaut team back on Earth

The first all-private astronauts to board the International Space Station (ISS) left the satellite on Monday.

After two weeks on board the ISS, the four astronauts began their journey back to earth at around 0100 UTC on Monday, capping a mission NASA has touted as a landmark in commercial spaceflight.

SpaceX confirmed the Crew Dragon capsule had splashed down off the coast of the US state of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean.

Parachuting into the Atlantic Ocean

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, along with the astronauts from Houston-based startup firm Axiom Space Inc., used parachutes in the final stage of descent before landing in the Atlantic Ocean shortly after 1700 UTC.

The trip back had previously been postponed for several days "due to unfavorable weather forecasts," NASA tweeted last week.

7 things you're dying to know about space travel Can astronauts get drunk in space? In 1975, astronauts Thomas Stafford and Deke Slayton were given "vodka tubes" during an Apollo/Soyuz linkup. Although labeled with Russian vodka brands, the tubes contained borscht (beet soup). Drinking alcohol is prohibited on the ISS — it's main ingredient, ethanol, is a volatile compound that could damage equipment. Astronauts aren't even allowed mouthwash or aftershave containing alcohol.

7 things you're dying to know about space travel Has anyone died up there? In 1967 the US counted its first space mission fatality after an astronaut died flying a spaceplane above 50 miles. Four Soviet Union cosmonauts died in spaceflight in 1967 and 1971. And in January 1986, the Challenger space shuttle blew up 73 seconds after takeoff, killing all seven crew members. Another seven died when the Columbia shuttle exploded upon reentry into Earth's atmosphere in 2003.

7 things you're dying to know about space travel How do you do a number two without gravity? The original space toilet, designed in 2000, had astronauts use thigh straps to keep a tight seal between their bottoms and the toilet seat. But it didn't work so well. In 2018, NASA spent $23 million on a new vacuum-style toilet that starts sucking as soon as they sit down. Most bathroom waste is burned, but pee is recycled into drinking water. They say: "Today's coffee is tomorrow's coffee!"

7 things you're dying to know about space travel How much money do astronauts make? In 1969, at the time of the Apollo 11 flight, Neil Armstrong was the highest paid of the three astronauts on the flight — earning $27,401, which in today's terms is equivalent to about $209,122 (about €183,000). Today, NASA astronauts can earn between about $66,000 and $160,000, depending on their academic achievements and prior work experience.

7 things you're dying to know about space travel Do astronauts die earlier? Microgravity takes a toll on the human body. Fluid builds in up the head and about a liter of blood is shed. That's part of the reason astronauts, like Marcos Pontes (above), often look paler upon their return to Earth. Although scientists aren't entirely sure of space travel's impact on long-term health, we do know that because of relativity, astronauts return to Earth a few milliseconds younger.

7 things you're dying to know about space travel What happens if you get horny in space? Sex in space is pretty different to here on Earth. Erections and arousal are possible, but without gravity, thrusting does become a challenge, which could be limiting — depending on your modus operandi. Has it been done before? Reports are unconfirmed, but it seems likely. In 1992, married couple Mark Lee and Jan Davis joined a NASA mission shortly after getting married — an outer space honeymoon?

7 things you're dying to know about space travel What's the blanket show like in space? Generally, a good night's sleep requires you to be able to stay in bed for the duration of your shut-eye. That's a little difficult in a microgravity environment — and that's where Velcro comes in. Astronauts usually use sleeping bags in small crew cabins, attached to one of the walls so they don't float around and bump into things. Here's Matthias Maurer demonstrating before his Crew-3 mission.

7 things you're dying to know about space travel Up, up, up and away The SpaceX Crew-3 mission took off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on November 10 on a Crew Dragon spacecraft named Endurance, fixed on a Falcon 9 rocket. The crew are headed to the International Space Station, where they'll do spacewalks to help upgrade the station's solar panels, conduct research and try to grow plants without soil or other growth foundations. Author: Charli Shield



The crew members were led by Spanish-American astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, 63, with US entrepreneur Larry Connor, 72, as second in command. Joining them were Israeli entrepreneur Eytan Stibbe, 64, and Canadian investor Mark Pathy, aged 52.

Scientific ambitions

The ISS has hosted several wealthy space tourists over the years, but the Axiom crew was the first all-commercial team ever welcomed to the space station as working astronauts. As part of the quartet's mission, 25 science and biomedical experiments were to be conducted in orbit.

These experiments included research on brain health, cardiac stem cells, cancer and aging.

kb,jsi/aw (Reuters, dpa)