Israel's top court rejects key part of Netanyahu's reforms

The plans for judicial reform by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu created a deep divide in Israeli society months before the Israel-Hamas war broke out.

Israel's Supreme Court on Monday struck down a key component of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul.

In the 8-7 majority decision, the court narrowly voted to overturn a law passed in July that prevents judges from overturning government decisions they deem "unreasonable."

Opponents had argued that Netanyahu's efforts to remove the standard of reasonability would open the door to corruption and questionable government appointments.

The issue has also sparked massive protests against Netanyahu.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly