Israel's top court backs deportation of Human Rights Watch official

Israel's Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by Human Rights Watch (HRW) country director Omar Shakir to block a deportation order.

In April, an Israeli court ordered Shakir deported for his alleged support of a boycott against the Middle Eastern country.

Authorities have accused Shakir, a US citizen, of supporting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel's military occupation of the West Bank and its building of illegal settlements on Palestinian land.

"Decision now shifts back to Israel government," said Shakir in a tweet. "If it proceeds, I have 20 days to leave and it'll join (the) ranks of Iran, North Korea and Egypt in blocking access for Human Rights Watch."

Israel has outlawed the BDS movement and increasingly pressured Western allies to take similar action.

Shakir said he has never advocated for a boycott of Israel. Instead, he believes he is being targeted for HRW's criticism of Israeli practices in the occupied West Bank.

