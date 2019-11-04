 Israel′s top court backs deportation of Human Rights Watch official | News | DW | 05.11.2019

News

Israel's top court backs deportation of Human Rights Watch official

The Israeli Supreme Court has ruled against an appeal to reverse a deportation order against a prominent human rights activist. Omar Shakir, who heads HRWs office in Israel, said: "We won't be the last."

Human Rights Watch's Israel director Omar Shakir

Israel's Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by Human Rights Watch (HRW) country director Omar Shakir to block a deportation order.

In April, an Israeli court ordered Shakir deported for his alleged support of a boycott against the Middle Eastern country.

Authorities have accused Shakir, a US citizen, of supporting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel's military occupation of the West Bank and its building of illegal settlements on Palestinian land.

Read more: HRW's Shakir: Democratic values deteriorating in Israel

"Decision now shifts back to Israel government," said Shakir in a tweet. "If it proceeds, I have 20 days to leave and it'll join (the) ranks of Iran, North Korea and Egypt in blocking access for Human Rights Watch."

Israel has outlawed the BDS movement and increasingly pressured Western allies to take similar action.

Shakir said he has never advocated for a boycott of Israel. Instead, he believes he is being targeted for HRW's criticism of Israeli practices in the occupied West Bank.

More to follow…

ls/rt (AP, Reuters)

HRW's Shakir: Democratic values deteriorating in Israel

The Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem has denied HRW regional director Omar Shakir a visa. He tells DW why this puts Israel in the same category as Cuba and North Korea. (26.02.2017)  

Israel and BDS: A controversial boycott divides the West

A boycott campaign to champion Palestinian rights is polarizing public opinion in the West, and Germany is no exception. It has sparked a debate about where criticism of Israel ends and anti-Semitism begins. (07.09.2018)  

DW News Asia Moderatorin Melissa Chan (Artikelbild)

DW News Asia with Melissa Chan, 4 November 2019 04.11.2019

As the US looks to exit Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch says CIA-backed Afghan soldiers are killing civilians as part of their fight against the Taliban. Plus, Delhi chokes on toxic smog and officials take extreme measures in an attempt to clean the air.

HRW: CIA-backed Afghan forces commit mounting atrocities 04.11.2019

CIA-backed Afghan paramilitary forces have killed civilians in night raids, kidnapped people and bombed villages, according to the 2019 Human Rights Watch report. These documented incidents have increased over the past two years, in parallel with US efforts to exit the 19-year war there.

Unruhen in Afghanistan

CIA-trained Afghan forces 'committed war crimes,' report 31.10.2019

Afghan security units backed by the CIA have carried out extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, indiscriminate air strikes and other human rights abuses and should be dissolved, says Human Rights Watch.

