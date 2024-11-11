Israel's PM acknowledges approval of Hezbollah pager attack

11/11/2024 November 11, 2024 Israel's new foreign minister touts possible Lebanon cease-fire talks progress

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who assumed the post last week in a reshuffle after PM Benjamin Netanyahu sacked his defense minister, said on Monday that there was progress in talks about a cease-fire in Lebanon.

He also indicated that Russia might be able to play a role in such an effort by stopping Hezbollah from rearming via Syria, given Russia's military presence in the country still in tatters after years of internal conflict.

Sarr said that the war against Hezbollah was not yet over and that the main challenge of any cease-fire accord would be enforcement, but he nevertheless spoke of "a certain progress" in talks.

A recent intensified US-led push to broker a cease-fire has yet to yield concrete results, and the window to reach a deal before the transition of power on January 20 in the US after Donald Trump's reelection is getting increasingly narrow.

Sarr told a news conference in Jerusalem that ensuring Hezbollah couldn't rearm via Syria "is vital to the success of any arrangement in Lebanon."

"And the Russians are, as you know, present in Syria. And if they are in agreement with this in principle, I think they can contribute effectively to this objective," the foreign minister said.