Israel's parliament to vote on approving new government

Israel's legislature announced on Monday it will vote on approving a new government, formed by opponents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on June 14.

"A session of parliament to establish the government will be set within seven days, that means by 14 June, 2021," parliamentary speaker Yariv Levin said, setting in motion preparations for a confidence vote in the new government to take place.

"An announcement regarding a date for the session to establish [Israel's] 36th government will be conveyed down the line to members of parliament."

Which parties will make up the coalition government?

Opposition leader Yair Lapid garnered enough support last week to form a new government comprising of an eight-party coalition. If approved in Monday's vote, the new administration would be made up of two left-wing, two centrist and three right-wing parties, along with an Arab Islamic conservative party. It will be the first time an Arab party has been part of the Israeli government.

The cross-partisan coalition is held together by its willingness to unseat Netanyahu and end his 12 consecutive years in office.

For the coalition to begin its work, a majority of the 120 legislators must vote in favor of the plan.

Should the June 14 vote pass, the coalition government leadership would lie with right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett of the religious nationalist Yamina party for two years, followed by centrist opposition leader and former television personality Yair Lapid for the remaining two years.

The current prime minister hit out at the deal to end his second stint in office, pointing to promises made by his former protege Naftali Bennett never to serve in government with Yair Lapid.

Netanyahu accused his political rivals Sunday of "the greatest election fraud in the history of any democracy." Hours after the prime minister's comments, Bennett called on the country's longest-serving leader not to leave "scorched earth" and that he needed to accept that "people are allowed to establish a government — even if you don't head it."

Netanyahu is not expected to give up his position without a fight. His supporters have been working to win backing from lawmakers unsure of Bennett's plans to form government with Jewish leftists and Arab conservatives.

What about Netanyahu's corruption charges?

The prime minister is also facing corruption charges stemming from 2019 which could result in jail time. The 71-year-old stands accused of accepting inappropriate gifts and attempting to trade regulatory favors with media moguls in exchange for positive coverage throughout his time in office. He is also accused of accepting cigars, champagne and jewelry worth in excess of 70,000 shekels (€180,000, $219,000) from rich acquaintances in exchange for favors.

Netanyahu denies he acted inappropriately and maintains the charges are an attempt to have him removed from office. His trial got underway in May 2020, but as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hearings have been repeatedly postponed.

The current political turmoil comes just weeks after clashes between Israel and Gaza.

