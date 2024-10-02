Israel's Netanyahu says Iran will 'pay' after missile attack

Skip next section Israel tells residents of southern Beirut to evacuate

Israel tells residents of southern Beirut to evacuate

The Israeli military on Tuesday evening told the residents of southern Beirut to evacuate, saying it was planning to attack Hezbollah installations there.

Israeli forces have bombarded southern Beirut in particular in recent weeks, turning it into a new focus of the conflict that began almost a year ago.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said that 55 people had been killed and 156 wounded from Israeli attacks on Tuesday alone.

Early on Wednesday, the Israeli military said it is "currently striking Hezbollah terror targets in Beirut."