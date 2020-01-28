Israel's Netanyahu in Moscow to talk Trump peace deal with Putin

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Moscow on Thursday to discuss US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Netanyahu also used to the opportunity to thank Putin for pardoning an Israeli woman who had been jailed in Russia on a drug charge.

"I would like to thank you on behalf of the entire nation of Israel for your timely decision to release Naama Issachar," said Netanyahu, who has been personally lobbying for her release. She had been arrested for possessing several grams of marijuana at the Moscow Airport and was sentenced to seven years in prison last year.

At the start of their meeting in the Kremlin, Netanyahu told Putin that he wanted to "hear your insights and see how we can combine all our forces for security and peace."

"You're actually the first leader I'm speaking with after my visit to Washington about President Trump's Deal of the Century."

Putin did not mention the much-derided plan in his public remarks ahead of the meeting.

The plan has been rejected by the Palestinians for proposing Israel retain control over Jerusalem as its "undivided capital" and giving the green light for the annexation of Jewish settlements in the West Bank. It has also beencriticized by many around the world for not inviting Palestinian leaders into the discussion before it was unveiled.

Netanyahu is facing corruption charges in Israel as he gears up for elections in March, the third in Israel in less than a year after two inconclusive votes.

