Israel's museum of German-Jewish heritage facing closure

The small town of Tefen is located in the North of Israel, a half-day trip from either Tel Aviv or Jerusalem. The last part of the way is a winding drive up a narrow mountain road. Yet every year, hundreds of people, even visitors from Germany, would make the journey to visit the German-Speaking Jewry Heritage Museum, also known as the "Jeckes Museum."

Exhibits include books by the German-Jewish philosopher Moses Mendelssohn, poet Heinrich Heine and writer Franz Kafka, as well as medals that German Jews had received as honors in the First World War. The museum also features a corrugated iron hut inhabited at one point by the Schatzmann family, which came to Israel from Berlin in the 1930's, finding refuge in the Israeli coastal town of Nahariya.

They went from living a comfortable middle-class existence to inhabiting emergency accommodation without a toilet and only a tiny shower. The heat would have also have taken its toll on the family. "There was of course no air conditioning as we know it today," says the museum’s director, Ruthi Ofek.

German Jews brought this illustrated cookbook to Palestine in the 1930s

The museum was financed by Stef Wertheimer, the industrialist who also helped establish it. It opened in the 1960s in Nahariya, where many German Jews had settled, but was later moved to Tefen in 1991 when Ruthi Ofek became director. Wertheimer was born in Germany and fled to Israel with his parents as a small child to escape the Nazis. For years, he was considered the richest man in Israel. Although he funded several other museums, the Jeckes Museum, was "close to his heart," says Ofek.

Wertheimer is 94 years old and has retired from business. His children chose to focus on other activities and stopped financing the museum that is situated in the Tefen Industrial Park. Moving vans are already pulling up, ready to pack up the museum’s contents by the end of March.

Wertheimer identified with the Jeckes, Germans who moved to Israel, and wanted to keep their memory alive, even though the term Jeckes initially sent a shiver down his spine, Ruthi Ofek says.

Some migrants brought their entire household

What's in a name?

"I'm not naming the museum after a swear word," he told Ruthi Ofek when she suggested Jeckes Museum as a name some 30 years ago. While the historical origins of the term are unclear, the connotation was initially negative. The term may have come from German-speaking Jews wearing jackets when they arrived in Israel, despite the hot weather. It could also be an abbreviation from the Hebrew "jehudi kasche hawana," which means "a Jew who is slow on the uptake."

People in Israel made fun of the Jeckes who were seen as annoyingly correct and had difficulties with the Hebrew language. "Everything that was normal in Germany was thought strange here," Ofek said. Unlike previous Jewish immigrants who came to what was then Palestine, the Jeckes did not come out of Zionist convictions. They were fleeing the Nazis. A question often asked of the arrivals was, "Are you from Zionism or are you from Germany?"

Ads and posters from the mid-'30s to the 1950s

The connotations associated with the term changed over time. Now, an Israeli can proudly say "I'm just a Jecke" if he or she shows up on time for an appointment. Eventually, Wertheimer agreed to give the museum this name.

Documents packed in boxes

The archive of the Jeckes Museum counts about a million documents. In addition, there are about 500 larger exhibits such as furniture, statues, valuable objects like the death mask of playwright Elsa Lasker-Schüler, but also embroidery and other handicrafts that the "Jeckes" made. These are objects that people were able to take with them from their homeland when they fled; things that made up their new lives in a place that was not yet home. Such objects also remind visitors of the German-speaking Jews who were murdered by the Nazis.

Selling a lifestyle: ads by German Jews in Palestine A vision of the future of Palestine During the British Mandate of Palestine in the 1930s, ads not only sold products but also the Zionist dream and their vision of the Land of Israel, "Eretz Yisrael." A popular brand of cigarettes, seen on this newspaper stand, was Atid. The word means "future" in Hebrew.

Selling a lifestyle: ads by German Jews in Palestine Aliyah: the immigration Another brand of cigarettes in the 1930s was Aliyah, a term describing the immigration of Jews to the Holy Land — another basic tenet of Zionism. On the poster on the left side, a ship is bringing in immigrants from Europe to Palestine. The depiction reminded buyers not only of their own journey, but also promoted the hope that more Jews would be joining them soon.

Selling a lifestyle: ads by German Jews in Palestine A new life The exhibition at the German-Speaking Jewry Heritage Museum in Tefen, Israel, shows ads and product designs from the 1930s - 1950s, as well as black-and-white photos by Alfons Himmelreich. He too was a so-called "Yekke": a Jew from a German-speaking country who had immigrated to Palestine. His pictures captured the spirit of the time — for example in cafes.

Selling a lifestyle: ads by German Jews in Palestine Landwer's coffee The Yekkes retained old habits in their new country. For many Austrians such as graphic designer Franz Kraus, that also included Viennese coffeehouse culture. "Landwer's Coffee," as advertised above, still exists today. It's a chain of cafes with branches in Tel Aviv and worldwide.

Selling a lifestyle: ads by German Jews in Palestine Tel Aviv chronicles The photographer Alfons Himmelreich was born in Munich. In 1933, he immigrated to British Palestine. Photography was initially only a hobby for Himmelreich, until he opened his own photo studio in Tel Aviv in 1942. The photos on show at the German-Speaking Jewry Heritage Museum are from the book "Alfons Himmelreich: Photographer on the Roof."

Selling a lifestyle: ads by German Jews in Palestine Soap with a Zionist message The posters in the exhibition are replicas, and the exact year the originals were printed is unknown. The ad on the left side must be from before the foundation of the state of Israel: "Palestine" appears on the soap, along with the symbolic menorah — which would later become the emblem of the State of Israel.

Selling a lifestyle: ads by German Jews in Palestine Products from the land The newly arrived Jews were still attached to the lifestyle they had in big cities like Berlin or Vienna, as the ads for soap, razors and cigarettes would underline. However, agriculture was also extremely important for Zionists. Fruit and vegetables were sold with the slogan "produced in the Land" — referring to the Land of Israel.

Selling a lifestyle: ads by German Jews in Palestine The famous Jaffa oranges Two products in particular were produced in Palestine, way before the Jews immigrated there: olive oil and oranges. Named after the Arab city of Jaffa — now a part of southern Tel Aviv — Jaffa oranges had been renowned for their sweetness since the 19th century. The Zionists turned the oranges into one of the country's top exports.

Selling a lifestyle: ads by German Jews in Palestine New market: children However, before turning to exports, most ads in the 1930s-1950s targeted the local population. By the 1960s, advertisers realized children also offered a major market. The largest food manufacturer at the time, Osem, developed a new product: a peanut butter-flavored snack, called...

Selling a lifestyle: ads by German Jews in Palestine Every Israeli kid knows them ... Bamba! To this day, the peanut butter-flavored snack made from puffed maize is a favorite throughout the country. Apparently, Israeli children are not as allergic to nuts as in other countries because they've been eating them from an early age — a myth everyone prefers to believe. The first packaging and ad for the product was designed by Otte Wallish, a Yekke from the Sudentenland.

Selling a lifestyle: ads by German Jews in Palestine Diving into the founding years of Israel For museum director Ruthi Ofek, one thing is clear: "Israel's actual national dish is bamba, and not falafel!" The exhibition at the German-Speaking Jewry Heritage Museum in Tefen offers a nostalgic look back at the crucial years preceding the foundation of the State of Israel. Author: Sarah Judith Hofmann (eg)



But what happens now with these precious mementos? "Nothing is thrown away," Ruthi Ofek says reassuringly. Both the Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem and other museums in Israel agreed to secure the items in their archives. "But they would be locked away, away from the public." That's what worries the former museum director so much. "You have to understand that this museum has a community. We had a festival every year attended by hundreds of Jeckes families."

Stefan Ihrig wants to save this "living museum." He is a professor of history and director of the Center for German and European Studies at the University of Haifa. Ihrig wants to integrate the Tefen exhibition into the university's Hecht Museum. He wants not only to save the archive, but to establish a research center where students will find out more about the Jeckes.

Learning about their grandparents

"The first generation didn't communicate, but the second and especially the third generation are interested in their history," Ihrig says. "They come to us at the center, want to learn German and often have documents in their pockets that they want to research." It's a very different German-Jewish story that can be told here, Ihrig says.

Israeli detergent ad from the 1950s

Unlike most other groups of immigrants to Israel, the Jeckes were confronted with a challenging duality: German was their mother tongue and they missed their former native country, yet it had become the country and language of those who persecuted them. Despite this peculiarity, however, Ihrig believes their history can be related to current issues such as migration or cultural exchange. "The Jeckes preserved German culture while embracing the new Israeli identity. They have shaped Israel," says Ihrig.

A 'scandal'

But Ihrig is running out of time to realize his project. When all the boxes are packed at the end of March, it has to be clear whether a new "Jeckes Center" in Haifa could survive for at least ten years before building a permanent research center of this scale.

Jews who fled the Nazis brought china and crocheted table mats with them to Palestine

In addition to donors in Israel, Ihrig has also turned to Germany for help with funding. He is convinced that "the center can be a bridge for German-Israeli relations" and has found support from Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. The Foreign Ministry has pledged a sum of €200,000 ($241,000) that however, barely covers the relocation costs. The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) is also on board and wants to finance an archivist position. Yet more funding will be required to keep it afloat.

"This year marks 1,700 years of Jewish life in Germany," Ihrig says. "And here we have Jewish-German life that’s to be locked away? That would be a scandal!"