Israel's military launches 'precise' strikes on Iran

10/26/2024 October 26, 2024 Explosions heard in Iranian capital

Iranian state TV reported that several loud explosions were heard in capital Tehran and nearby city Karaj city early on Saturday morning.

There was no official comment about the source of the explosions.

Israel has been planning its response to a ballistic missile barrage carried out by Iran on October 1, which was Tehran's second direct attack on Israel in six months

"Some people report hearing the sound of several explosions in the west of Tehran," Tasnim news agency reported.

Iranian authorities had previously warned Israel against launching an attack, saying any strike on Iran would be met with a stronger retaliation.

km/rm (Reuters, AFP, AP)