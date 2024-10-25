Israel's military launches 'precise' strikes on Iran

Israel's military launches 'precise' strikes on IranPublished October 26, 2024last updated October 26, 2024
What you need to know
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was conducting what it called "precise" strikes against military targets in Iran.
The IDF said the strikes were in response to "months of continuous attacks from Iran." Israel had long vowed to respond to Iran's missile attack on its territory on October 1.
The Iranian assault followed the killing of the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, in late September in Lebanon.
It also followed the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed by an explosion in Tehran in July that Iranian officials blamed on Israel.
Here's the latest on Israel's retaliatory strikes on Iran on October 26, 2024:
Biden briefed on strikes in Iran, DW reports
US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the strikes in Iran, DW Correspondent Aya Ibrahim said.
The president, who is at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, is closely following the developments.
Iranian airports remain operational, state media says
Iranian state TV and state news agency IRNA said that the situation at Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini airports is "normal."
"Operations at Imam Khomeini International Airport and Mehrabad Airport are normal and they continue to operate according to the schedule," the TV presenter said, citing the chiefs of Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini airports.
It also reported that Israel's strikes on Iran did not include attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities or oil fields.
US media outlets NBC News and ABC News reported so too, saying only military targets had been targeted.
White House: Israel strikes on Iran an 'exercise of self-defense'
The White House said Israel's strikes on military targets in Iran were "an exercise of self-defense" following Tehran's ballistic missile attack at the start of the month.
National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said the "targeted strikes on military targets" were "an exercise of self-defense and in response to Iran's ballistic missile attack against Israel on October 1."
IDF says it is carrying out strikes against military targets in Iran
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was carrying out strikes against military targets in Iran in a post on X.
"In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel—right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran," the post read.
"The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th — on seven fronts — including direct attacks from Iranian soil."
"Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond," it added.
Numerous explosions heard across Iranian capital
Iranian state TV reported that several loud explosions were heard in capital Tehran and nearby city Karaj city early on Saturday morning.
There was no official comment about the source of the explosions.
Israel has been planning its response to a ballistic missile barrage carried out by Iran on October 1. That was the second time Tehran directly targeted Israel with missile salvos since the war in Gaza began.
"Some people report hearing the sound of several explosions in the west of Tehran," the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
Iranian authorities had previously warned Israel against launching an attack, saying any strike on Iran would be met with a stronger retaliation.
km/rm (Reuters, AFP, AP)