Israel's military launches 'precise' strikes on Iran

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was conducting what it called "precise" strikes against military targets in Iran.

The IDF said the strikes were in response to "months of continuous attacks from Iran." Israel had long vowed to respond to Iran's missile attack on its territory on October 1.

The Iranian assault followed the killing of the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, in late September in Lebanon.

It also followed the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed by an explosion in Tehran in July that Iranian officials blamed on Israel.

Here's the latest on Israel's retaliatory strikes on Iran on October 26, 2024: