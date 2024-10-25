  1. Skip to content
Israel's military launches 'precise' strikes on Iran

Published October 26, 2024last updated October 26, 2024

Israel had vowed to retaliate after Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at targets across Israel on October 1.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seen here, had earlier said Iran had made a "big mistake" and "will pay for it" following the Iranian missile attack
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier said Iran had made a "big mistake" and "will pay for it" following the Iranian missile attack Image: Pool European Pressphoto Agency/AP/dpa/picture alliance
What you need to know

The Iranian assault followed Israel's launching widespread attacks in Lebanon, including the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on September 27. 

 

This is a developing story. More to follow.  

October 26, 2024

Explosions heard in Iranian capital

Iranian state TV reported that several loud explosions were heard in capital Tehran and nearby city Karaj city early on Saturday morning.

There was no official comment about the source of the explosions.

Israel has been planning its response to a ballistic missile barrage carried out by Iran on October 1, which was Tehran's second direct attack on Israel in six months

"Some people report hearing the sound of several explosions in the west of Tehran," Tasnim news agency reported.

Iranian authorities had previously warned Israel against launching an attack, saying any strike on Iran would be met with a stronger retaliation.

